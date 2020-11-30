The water tank of my Philips Wet Vacuum Cleaner is leaking
The water tank is held in an incorrect position
Always make sure that the water tank is held with the microfiber cloth straight up or straight down. If you position the water tank differently, there is a possibility the water in the water flows quickly through the wetting strip.
The cap of the water tank is not properly closed
Close the cap after filling the water tank with water.
The strip is not placed properly in the bottom of the water tank
Check the strip and make sure that is fitted properly in the bottom plate of the water tank.
