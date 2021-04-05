The red Calc-Clean light of my Philips Steam Iron keeps blinking
If your Philips Steam Iron beeps or the red/orange Calc-Clean or Decalc light flashes, find our troubleshooting advice below to solve this.
The red/orange Calc-Clean light is blinking on your Philips Iron
When the Calc-Clean or Decalc light of your Philips Steam Iron is blinking as in the image below, it is time to descale it.
If the alert remains, this means that the descaling process is not performed properly. Please click here to follow the descaling steps on the website.
After performing all these steps if the descaling alert continues to blink, bring the steam iron to a Philips centre for a checkup.
