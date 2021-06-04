My Philips Hair Groomer/Clipper is not working
Your groomer is connected to a power outlet
Try unplugging your groomer from the main power supply and then switch it on again.
Groomer is dirty
Your groomer requires regular cleaning to function properly. Hair or debris can get stuck in the device and affect its performance.
Before cleaning your groomer determine if it is washable or is only suitable for dry cleaning.
Washable groomers
These have a tap or shower symbol printed on them. To clean these devices, take off the attachments and cutter and clean the area underneath it with water.
Do not use soapy water or any cleaning detergents, as this can remove the protective grease on the cutter and effect its performance. Wash and dry the attachments separately before reattaching them to the groomer.
Non-washable groomers
These devices have a crossed-out tap symbol printed on them. These appliances cannot be washed with water. When you remove the attachments, clean the area underneath it with the small brush provided with it or use a cotton swab.
Non-washable groomers with washable attachments
Some Philips Trimmers are not washable, however, their attachments can be washed. For these devices take off the attachments to wash them off. Make sure the attachments are completely dry before putting them back on the groomer.
Watch the instructional video below to learn how to clean such devices.
For more detailed instructions of your particular model refer to the user manual.
Groomer is not oiled
The battery of your groomer has run out
Note: Charging and running time can vary based on the model of your groomer. Please check your user manual for more information.
In case your appliance works on disposable AA batteries, it might be time to replace them. When replacing the battery, make sure that the + and - poles of the battery point in the right direction. Only use the correct disposable batteries as specified in the user manual. Do not mix different types of batteries or new and used batteries.
If you have tried the advice above but your groomer is still not working contact us for further help.