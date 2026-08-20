We're working hard to improve the longevity of our Philips shavers, reduce our environmental impact, and provide a better experience for you as a user of Philips products.

If your Philips shaver stops working during the warranty period, please click here to request a repair or exchange. The linked page will also help you determine whether your product is under warranty.

Because most Philips shavers are designed to be waterproof, we do not recommend trying to replace the battery at home. Opening the body of your shaver may compromise its watertightness, potentially leading to damage or injury.

Tip: refer to the troubleshooting article “My Philips shaver is not working” to resolve many common issues that might be mistaken for a battery fault.