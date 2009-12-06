2 year warranty
Discontinued
190S1CS/00
Ergonomic display enhances productivity
With features like SmartImage, SmartContrast, SmartControl and TrueVision, the energy efficient 190S1 business display enhances your productivity
48 cm (19") w S-line
Format 16:10
Screen tilt and swivel is a mechanism built into the base permits the monitor to swivel and tilt backward or forward.
Philips EPEAT Silver certified monitors ensure protection for human health and environment, and are highly energy efficient ensuring low emissions of climate changing green house gases. EPEAT program helps purchasers evaluate, compare and select Monitors based on 51 environmental criteria supported by US EPA. EPEAT Silver is valid only where Philips registers the product. Please visit www.epeat.net for registration status in your country.
Dual input provides connectors to accommodate input of both analog VGA and digital DVI signals.
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