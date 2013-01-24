Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage
EN
AR
1

Search terms

LCD monitor with USB-C Dock

258B6QUEB/56
Overall Rating / 5
  • Simplify your connections Simplify your connections Simplify your connections
    -{discount-value}

    LCD monitor with USB-C Dock

    258B6QUEB/56
    Overall Rating / 5

    Simplify your connections

    Simple USB-C connection and crystal-clear IPS images. The Philips B line monitor with USB-C connector allows simple notebook docking via one cable for fast data and video to a crystal-clear QHD IPS display, and even notebook charging. See all benefits

    LCD monitor with USB-C Dock

    Simplify your connections

    Simple USB-C connection and crystal-clear IPS images. The Philips B line monitor with USB-C connector allows simple notebook docking via one cable for fast data and video to a crystal-clear QHD IPS display, and even notebook charging. See all benefits

    Simplify your connections

    Simple USB-C connection and crystal-clear IPS images. The Philips B line monitor with USB-C connector allows simple notebook docking via one cable for fast data and video to a crystal-clear QHD IPS display, and even notebook charging. See all benefits

    LCD monitor with USB-C Dock

    Simplify your connections

    Simple USB-C connection and crystal-clear IPS images. The Philips B line monitor with USB-C connector allows simple notebook docking via one cable for fast data and video to a crystal-clear QHD IPS display, and even notebook charging. See all benefits

    Similar products

    See all office-monitors

      Simplify your connections

      with revolutionary USB-C

      • B Line
      • 25" (63.4 cm)
      • 2560 x 1440 (QHD)
      All your connections through one USB-C cable

      All your connections through one USB-C cable

      The new USB 3.1 Type-C cable with a slim and reversible connector offers easy one-cable-docking. With USB 3.1 you get the fastest speeds, 20 times as fast as USB 2.0, allowing you to transfer a 4K movie in less than 60 seconds. Simplify by connecting all your peripherals to your monitor as a dock with one cable to the notebook, including high-resolution video output from your PC to your monitor. Additionally, USB-C even allows you to power and charge your notebook from the monitor, eliminating the need for extra power cables. All your connections through one simple cable.

      Narrow border display for seamless appearance

      Narrow border display for seamless appearance

      The new Philips displays feature ultra-narrow borders which allow for minimal distractions and maximum viewing size. Especially suited for multi-display or tiling setups like gaming, graphic design and professional applications, the ultra-narrow border display gives you the feeling of using one large display.

      SmartErgoBase enables user-friendly ergonomic adjustments

      SmartErgoBase enables user-friendly ergonomic adjustments

      The SmartErgoBase is a monitor base that delivers ergonomic display comfort and provides cable management. The user-friendly height, swivel, tilt and rotation angle adjustments of the base allow the monitor to be positioned for maximum comfort to help ease the physical strains of a long workday. In addition, cable management reduces cable clutter and keeps the workspace neat and professional.

      IPS technology for full colours and wide viewing angles

      IPS technology for full colours and wide viewing angles

      IPS displays use advanced technology that gives you extra-wide viewing angles of 178/178 degrees, making it possible to view the display from almost any angle — even in 90-degree Pivot mode! Unlike standard TN panels, IPS displays gives you remarkably crisp images with vivid colours, making it ideal not only for Photos, films and web browsing, but also for professional applications that demand colour accuracy and consistent brightness at all times.

      Less eye fatigue with Flicker-Free technology

      Less eye fatigue with Flicker-Free technology

      Due to the way brightness is controlled on LED-backlit screens, some users experience flicker on their screen which causes eye fatigue. Philips Flicker-Free technology applies a new solution to regulate brightness and reduce flicker for more comfortable viewing.

      SmartImage pre-sets for easy optimised image settings

      SmartImage pre-sets for easy optimised image settings

      SmartImage is an exclusive leading edge Philips technology that analyses the content displayed on your screen and optimises your display performance. This user-friendly interface allows you to select various modes, like Office, Photo, Movie, Game, Economy etc., to fit the application in use. Based on the selection, SmartImage dynamically optimises the contrast, colour saturation and sharpness of images and videos for ultimate display performance. The Economy mode option offers you major power savings. All in real time at the touch of a single button!

      Crystal clear images with Quad HD 2560 x 1440 pixels

      These Philips screens deliver Crystal Clear, Quad HD 2560 x 1440 or 2560 x 1080 pixel images. Utilising high-performance panels with high-density pixel count, enabled by high-bandwidth sources like Displayport, HDMI and Dual link DVI, these new displays will make your images and graphics come alive. Whether you are a demanding professional requiring extremely detailed information for CAD-CAM solutions, a user of 3D graphic applications or a financial wizard working on huge spreadsheets, Philips displays will give you Crystal Clear images.

      Built-in stereo speakers for multimedia

      A pair of high-quality stereo speakers built into a display device. They may be visible front firing, or invisible down firing, top firing, rear firing etc. depending on model and design.

      Technical Specifications

      • Picture/Display

        LCD panel type
        IPS technology
        Backlight type
        W-LED system
        Panel Size
        25 inch / 63.4 cm
        Display Screen Coating
        Anti-Glare, 3H, Haze 25%
        Effective viewing area
        552.96 (H) x 311.04 (V)
        Aspect ratio
        16:9
        Optimum resolution
        2560 x 1440 @ 60Hz
        Response time (typical)
        5 ms (Grey to Grey)*
        Brightness
        350  cd/m²
        Contrast ratio (typical)
        1000:1
        SmartContrast
        20,000,000:1
        Pixel pitch
        0.216 x 0.216 mm
        Viewing angle
        • 178º (H)/178º (V)
        • @ C/R > 10
        Picture enhancement
        SmartImage
        Colour gamut (typical)
        NTSC 90%*, sRGB 109%*
        Display colours
        16.7 M (True 8 bit)
        Scanning Frequency
        30 - 83 kHz (H) / 56 - 76 Hz (V)
        sRGB
        Yes

      • Connectivity

        Signal Input
        VGA (Analog), DVI-Dual Link (digital, HDCP), DisplayPort 1.2 x 1, HDMI 1.4 x 1, USB-C 3.1 Gen 1 x 1 (upstream, power delivery up to 60 W), USB 3.1 x 3 (downstream, 1 w/ fast charging)
        Sync Input
        • Separate Sync
        • Sync on Green
        Audio (In/Out)
        • PC audio-in
        • Headphone out
        RJ45
        Ethernet LAN up to 1G*

      • USB docking

        USB-C
        Reversible plug connector
        Super speed
        Data and Video transfer
        DP
        Built-in Display Port Alt mode
        USB-C power delivery
        USB PD version 1.0
        USB-C max. power delivery
        Up to 60 watts (5 V/3 A; 8 V/3 A; 12 V/3 A; 20 V/3 A)

      • Convenience

        Built-in Speakers
        2 W x 2
        User convenience
        • SmartImage
        • Volume
        • Input
        • Menu
        • Power On/Off
        Control software
        SmartControl
        OSD Languages
        • Brazil Portuguese
        • Czech
        • Dutch
        • English
        • Finnish
        • French
        • German
        • Greek
        • Hungarian
        • Italian
        • Japanese
        • Korean
        • Polish
        • Portuguese
        • Russian
        • Simplified Chinese
        • Spanish
        • Swedish
        • Traditional Chinese
        • Turkish
        • Ukrainian
        Other convenience
        • Kensington lock
        • VESA mount (100 x 100 mm)
        Plug and Play Compatibility
        • DDC/CI
        • Mac OS X
        • sRGB
        • Windows 10 / 8.1 / 8 / 7

      • Stand

        Height adjustment
        130  mm
        Pivot
        90 degree
        Swivel
        -65/65  degree
        Tilt
        -5/20  degree

      • Power

        ECO mode
        < 18.9 W (typ.)
        On mode
        < 23 W (typ.) (EnergyStar 7.0 test method)
        Standby mode
        < 0.5 W (typ.)
        Off mode
        < 0.3 W (typ.)
        Power LED indicator
        • Operation - White
        • Standby mode - White (flashing)
        Power supply
        • External
        • 100–240 VAC, 50–60 Hz

      • Dimensions

        Product with stand (max height)
        571 x 511 x 244  mm
        Product without stand (mm)
        571 x 344 x 55  mm
        Packaging in mm (W x H x D)
        625 x 421 x 290  mm

      • Weight

        Product with stand (kg)
        7.00  kg
        Product without stand (kg)
        4.66  kg
        Product with packaging (kg)
        10.20  kg

      • Operating conditions

        Temperature range (operation)
        0°C to 40°C  °C
        Temperature range (storage)
        -20°C to 60°C  °C
        Relative humidity
        20%-80  %
        Altitude
        Operation: +12,000 ft (3658 m), Non-operation: +40,000 ft (12,192 m)
        MTBF (demonstrated)
        70,000 (excluded backlight)

      • Sustainability

        Environmental and energy
        • EnergyStar 7.0
        • EPEAT*
        • TCO Certified Edge
        • RoHS
        • WEEE
        Recyclable packaging material
        100  %
        Post-consumer recycled plastic
        65%
        Specific Substances
        • PVC/BFR free housing
        • Mercury free
        • Lead free

      • Compliance and standards

        Regulatory Approvals
        • CE Mark
        • FCC Class B
        • VCCI
        • SEMKO
        • cETLus
        • CU-EAC
        • CECP
        • TUV Ergo
        • TUV/GS

      • Cabinet

        Front bezel
        Black
        Rear cover
        Black
        Foot
        Black
        Finish
        Texture

      Get support for this product

      Go to consumer care

      Suggested products

        Recently viewed products

          Reviews

          Be the first to review this item

          • "IPS" word mark / trademark and related patents on technologies belong to their respective owners.
          • Response time value equal to SmartResponse
          • NTSC Area based on CIE 1976
          • sRGB Area based on CIE 1931
          • For Video transmission via USB-C, your Notebook/device must support USB-C DP Alt mode
          • Activities such as screen sharing and online streaming over the Internet can impact your network performance. Your hardware and network bandwidth will determine the overall audio and video quality.
          • For USB-C power and charging function, your Notebook/device must support USB-C standard Power Delivery specifications. Please check with your Notebook user manual or manufacturer for more details.
          • If your Ethernet connection seems slow, please enter the OSD menu and select USB 3.0 or a higher version that can support the LAN speed up to 1G.
          • EPEAT rating is valid only where Philips registers the product. Please visit https://www.epeat.net/ for registration status in your country.
          • The notebook, keyboard and mouse shown are for illustration purpose only and not included with the product.
          • The monitor may look different from feature images.

          Subscribe to our newsletter

          Philips values and respects your privacy. Please read the Privacy Notice for more information

          Thanks for subscribing to our newsletter!

          Sorry, your subscription to our newsletter failed. Please try again later.