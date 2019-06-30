2 year warranty
Discontinued
278E9QHSB/89
Stunning color, ultimate immersion
Experience real immersion with Philips Curved monitors. The 27" curved E line monitor offers a truly immersive experience with stunning Full HD image quality. Ultra wide-color tech gives color quality that brings your images alive!
E Line
27" (68.6 cm)
1920 x 1080 (Full HD)
Desktop monitors offer a personal user experience, which suits a curve design very well. The curved screen provides a pleasant yet subtle immersion effect, which focuses on you at the center of your desk.
Ultra Wide-Color Technology delivers a wider spectrum of colors for a more brilliant picture. Ultra Wide-Color wider "color gamut" produces more natural-looking greens, vivid reds and deeper blues. Bring, media entertainment, images, and even productivity more alive and vivid colors from Ultra Wide-Color Technology.
Philips VA LED display uses an advanced multi-domain vertical alignment technology which gives you super-high static contrast ratios for extra vivid and bright images. While standard office applications are handled with ease, it is especially suitable for photos, web-browsing, movies, gaming, and demanding graphical applications. It's optimized pixel management technology gives you 178/178 degree extra wide viewing angle, resulting in crisp images.
Reviews
Radius of the arc of the display curvature in mm
Response time value equal to SmartResponse
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NTSC Area based on CIE1976
sRGB Area based on CIE1931
The monitor may look different from feature images.