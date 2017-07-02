Search terms

      Built-in rear cable cover. Easy cable management

      Your Philips Professional LED Display features built-in rear cable covers to keep power and data cables tidy. Display cabinets can also be daisy-chained, for both power and data. Allowing you to minimize clutter, speed up installation.

      Create bezel-free video walls of any shape or size

      Simply connect multiple LED display cabinets to create the resolution you want-whether it's 4K, 8K, or even higher. Compared to LCD screens, LED displays boast higher refresh rates that enable smoother images. Whatever the application, you'll thrill them with crystal-clear picture quality.

      Front-access LED modules. Easy maintenance and servicing

      Internal electronics are easy to access for servicing or maintenance. Each of the eight LED modules in a cabinet can be removed using a dedicated magnetic JIG tool, which lifts the module out from the front.

      LED display. Superb image quality. Perfect uniformity

      Create bezel-free video walls of any shape, size, or resolution. The modular design of Philips Professional LED cabinets means you can adapt to any space. Build vast, immersive installations or assemble intriguing patterns. Easily create video walls that flow seamlessly around doorways and other openings.

