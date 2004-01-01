Search terms

EN
AR

Professional TV

70BFL2214/12
  • Professional productivity Professional productivity Professional productivity
    -{discount-value}

    Professional TV

    70BFL2214/12

    Professional productivity

    Boost productivity. Philips B-Line seamlessly integrates into corporate systems for efficient control. Chromecast built-in ensures presentations run smoothly with instant wireless media sharing from Windows, Apple and Android™ devices.

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Professional TV

    Professional productivity

    Boost productivity. Philips B-Line seamlessly integrates into corporate systems for efficient control. Chromecast built-in ensures presentations run smoothly with instant wireless media sharing from Windows, Apple and Android™ devices.

    Professional productivity

    Boost productivity. Philips B-Line seamlessly integrates into corporate systems for efficient control. Chromecast built-in ensures presentations run smoothly with instant wireless media sharing from Windows, Apple and Android™ devices.

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Professional TV

    Professional productivity

    Boost productivity. Philips B-Line seamlessly integrates into corporate systems for efficient control. Chromecast built-in ensures presentations run smoothly with instant wireless media sharing from Windows, Apple and Android™ devices.

    Similar products

    See all Unmapped

      Professional productivity

      with Chromecast built-in and HDMI hotplug

      • 70" B-Line
      • powered by Android™

      Chromecast built-in for wireless content sharing

      Make meetings run smoother and faster with seamless wireless connectivity to the big screen from any Apple, Windows or Android™ device. Chromecast built-in enables instant casting of presentations and media from mobiles, laptops, and tablets in up to 4K resolution. It's cost-effective, requires no extra hardware, and is secure for corporate use.

      HDMI hotplug detection with auto on/off function

      When wireless connectivity is not an option, HDMI hotplug detection recognises direct cabled connections from presentation sources and automatically handles source changes and on/off functioning.

      Android updates provide the latest functionality

      Android-powered Philips Professional Displays are fast, versatile and easy to navigate. The displays are optimised for native Android apps and you can install web apps directly to the display too. Automatic updates ensure apps stay up to date.

      Google Play Store access for apps and media

      Full access to the entire Google Play Store makes it easy to add apps, games, music, movies, and more to your Philips Professional Display. New business tools and extra entertainment options are added to the catalogue daily, ensuring that you always have access to the latest global trends.

      Crestron Connected certified system integration

      Connect this Philips Professional Display to your Crestron network for full remote control via your laptop, desktop or mobile device. Switch the display on and off, schedule content, manage settings, and easily connect external devices. Crestron Connected® provides a fast, reliable and secure enterprise level solution for wireless and wired content sharing from Apple, Windows, Android and Linux devices.

      Scheduler for content playback at selected times

      Built-in scheduler makes it easy to launch content and apps based on time of day for a more engaging environment with better results.

      Operate, monitor and maintain via CMND & Control

      Run your display network over a local (LAN or RF) connection. CMND & Control allows you to perform vital functions like updating software and settings, as well as monitoring display status. Whether you're in charge of one TV or more, CMND & Control makes managing your fleet easy.

      Install and manage apps remotely with AppControl

      Take full, centralised control of the apps installed on your Philips Professional Displays. AppControl lets you install, delete, and manage apps on selected Displays or your entire network so that you can offer personalized experiences to your guests and customers-no matter how many displays you are managing.

      Technical Specifications

      • Picture/Display

        Diagonal screen size (inch)
        70  inch
        Diagonal screen size (metric)
        177  cm
        Display
        4K Ultra HD LED
        Panel resolution
        3840x2160p
        Brightness
        350  cd/m²
        Contrast ratio (typical)
        5000:1
        Operation Mode
        • Landscape
        • 16/7

      • Supported Display Resolution

        HDMI
        Up to 3840x2160p@60Hz
        Tuner
        • T2 HEVC: up to 3840x2160@60Hz
        • Others: up to 1920x1080p@60Hz
        USB, LAN
        • HEVC: up to 3840x2160@60Hz
        • Others: up to 1920x1080p@60Hz

      • Tuner/Reception/Transmission

        Digital TV
        • DVB-T/T2/C
        • HEVC UHD (up to 2160p60)
        Analog TV
        PAL
        IP Playback
        • Multicast
        • Unicast
        • HLS
        • OTT App Channels

      • Android TV

        OS
        Android TV™ 9 (Pie)
        Pre-installed apps
        • YouTube
        • Google Play Store*
        • Google Play Movies
        • Google Play Games
        • YouTube Music
        Memory size(Flash)
        16GB*

      • Corporate Features

        Wired Presentations
        • Auto Input Selection
        • Auto Power ON
        • Auto Power OFF
        Wireless Presentations
        • Chromecast built-in
        • Secure Sharing
        • Network-managed Sharing
        Signage Functions
        • CMND&Create
        • Scheduler
        • Banners
        Control
        • Crestron Connected (v2)
        • Extron
        • Neets
        • SICP over IP
        Customizable
        • Home Screen
        • Location Name
        • Device Name

      • Professional TV Features

        Professional Mode
        • Switch-ON Settings Control
        • Installation Menu Lock
        • Menu Lock
        • Volume Limitation
        Control
        • CMND IP Remote Management
        • JEDI Android API Control
        • JAPIT HTML5 Control
        • AppControl
        Convenience
        • Google Assistant*
        • Google Account Login
        • >40 Supported Menu Languages
        • Weather Forecast
        Safety
        • Double Isolation Class II
        • Flame Retardant

      • Multimedia

        Video playback supported
        • Formats: H.264/MPEG4 AVC
        • MPEG1
        • MPEG2
        • MPEG4
        • WMV9/VC1
        • HEVC
        • Containers: AVI, MKV
        • VP9
        Music formats supported
        • MP3
        • AAC
        • WAV
        • WMA (v2 up to v9.2)
        • WMA-PRO (v9 and v10)
        Subtitle formats supported
        • SRT
        • SMI
        • TXT
        Picture formats supported
        • JPG
        • PNG
        • BMP
        • GIF

      • Audio

        Sound output Power
        20 (2x10)  W
        Speakers
        • 2.0
        • Down Firing
        Sound Features
        • DTS-HD
        • Dolby Atmos Compatible
        • Dolby MS12D
        • AC-4
        • DTS Studio Sound
        External speaker out
        1.5W Mono 8 Ohm

      • Power

        Mains power
        AC 220-240V; 50-60Hz
        Ambient temperature
        0 °C to 40 °C
        Standby power consumption
        <0.3W
        Energy Label Class
        F
        Eu Energy Label power
        100  W
        Power Saving Features
        • Eco mode
        • Auto switch-off timer
        • Light sensor
        EPREL registration number
        935914

      • Accessories

        Included
        • Remote Control 22AV1905A/12
        • 2x AAA batteries
        • Power Cord
        • RJ48 to DB9 adapter
        Optional
        Setup RC 22AV9574A/12

      • Wireless Connectivity

        Wireless LAN
        • 802.11 ac
        • Wifi-Direct

      • Connectivity Bottom

        Antenna
        IEC-75
        HDMI2
        HDMI 2.0 with HDCP 2.2
        Ethernet (LAN)
        RJ-45
        HDMI3
        HDMI 2.0 with HDCP 2.2
        USB2
        USB 2.0
        External Control
        RJ-48
        External power
        12V, max 1.5A
        External speaker out
        Mini-Jack

      • Connectivity Side

        Common Interface Slot
        CI+ 1.3.2
        HDMI1
        HDMI 2.0 with HDCP 2.2
        Headphone out
        Mini-Jack
        USB1
        USB 3.0

      • Connectivity Enhancements

        RJ48
        • IR-In/Out
        • Serial Xpress interface
        EasyLink (HDMI CEC)
        • One touch play
        • System Standby
        • RC pass through
        • system audio control
        HDMI
        • ARC (all ports)
        • Auto Input Selection

      • Design

        Colour
        Anthracite Grey

      • Dimensions

        Set Width
        1572  mm
        Set Height
        877  mm
        Set Depth
        68/85  mm
        Product weight
        24.6  kg
        Wall mount compatible
        • M8
        • 300 x 300 mm

      Get support for this product

      Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

      Suggested products

        Recently viewed products

          Reviews

          Be the first to review this item

          • Availability of features will depend on implementation chosen by integrator.
          • Philips does not guarantee the availability or continuity of correct functioning of apps.
          • Actual free memory may be less due to device pre-configuration
          • Typical on-mode power consumption measured according to IEC62087 Ed 2. The actual energy consumption will depend on how the television is used.
          • This television contains lead only in certain parts or components where no technology alternatives exist in accordance with existing exemption clauses under the RoHS Directive.
          • Google Cast requires access to Google servers.
          • Availability of Google Assistant is depending on Country and Language settings. To use Google Assistant, an optional remote control with voice function must be used.
          • Android, Google Play and Chromecast are trademarks of Google LLC
          Register

          Subscribe to our newsletter

          © Koninklijke Philips N.V., 2004 - 2024. All rights reserved.

          Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.