Other items in the box
- AC Power Cord
- RS232 cable
- Remote Control
- Batteries for remote control
- Quick start guide
Stand out
Inform and enthral with a Philips Q-Line Professional Ultra HD Display. This reliable solution can be up and running as quickly as you need. See all benefits
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Run your display network over a local (LAN) connection. CMND and Control allows you to perform vital functions like controlling inputs and monitoring display status. Whether you're in charge of one screen or 100.
From waiting room to meeting room, never show a blank screen. FailOver lets your Philips Professional Display switch automatically between primary and secondary inputs, ensuring that content keeps playing even if the primary source goes down. Simply set a list of alternative inputs to be sure your business is always on.
Integrate a full-power PC or Android-powered CRD50 module directly into your Philips Professional Display. The OPS slot contains all the connections you need to run your slot-in solution, including a power supply.
Take control of your content with CMND and Create. A drag-and-drop interface makes it simple to publish your own content, whether it's a daily specials board or branded corporate information. Preloaded templates and integrated widgets ensure that your stills, text and video will be up and running in no time.
Easily schedule content to play from USB. Your Philips Professional Display will wake from standby to play the content you want, and then return to standby once playback has finished.
Control your display via an Internet connection. Android-powered Philips Professional Displays are optimised for native Android apps and you can install web apps directly to the display too. A new Android 8 OS ensures the software is kept secure and stays up to date with the latest specification for longer.
Connect and control your content via the cloud with the integrated HTML5 browser. Using the Chromium-based browser, design your content online and connect either a single display or your complete network. Show content in both landscape and portrait mode, with fullHD resolution. Simply connect the display to the Internet using WiFi or with an RJ45 cable, and enjoy your own curated playlists.
