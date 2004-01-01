Search terms

EN
AR

Signage Solutions 86BDL3650Q Q-Line Display

86BDL3650Q/00
  • -{discount-value}

    Signage Solutions 86BDL3650Q Q-Line Display

    86BDL3650Q/00

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Signage Solutions 86BDL3650Q Q-Line Display

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Signage Solutions 86BDL3650Q Q-Line Display

    Similar products

    See all Unmapped

      Connect and control your content via the cloud

      Connect and control your content via the cloud with the integrated HTML5 browser. Using the Chromium based browser, design your content online and connect a single display, or your complete network. Show content in both landscape and portrait mode, with fullHD resolution. Simply connect the display to the internet using WiFi or with an RJ45 cable, and enjoy your own created playlists.

      FailOver. Ensure your display never goes blank

      Critical for demanding commercial applications, FailOver is a revolutionary technology that automatically plays back-up content on screen in the unlikely event of an input source or application failure. Simply select a primary input connection and a FailOver connection and you are ready for instant content protection.

      Easily schedule content from USB or internal memory

      Easily schedule content to play from USB or from internal memory. Your Philips Professional Display will wake from standby to play the content you want, and then return to standby once playback is done.

      Optional Interact for wireless screen share

      Wirelessly screen share using your existing Wi-Fi network to instantly and securely connect devices, or use our optional HDMI Interact dongle to cast directly onto the screen without connecting into the secured network.

      Android SoC processor. Native and web apps

      Powered by our Android 10 SoC platform, these hard-working Philips professional displays are optimised for native Android apps, and you can install web apps directly onto the display too. Flexible and secure, ensuring display specs stay up to the moment for longer.

      Catch the Wave for revolutionary results

      Unlock the power, versatility and intelligence inside your Philips Q-Line displays remotely with Wave. This evolutionary cloud platform puts you fully in control, with simplified installation and set-up, monitoring and controlling displays, upgrading firmware, managing playlists and setting power schedules. Saving you time, energy and environmental impact.

      Get support for this product

      Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

      Suggested products

        Recently viewed products

          Reviews

          Be the first to review this item

          Register

          Subscribe to our newsletter

          © Koninklijke Philips N.V., 2004 - 2024. All rights reserved.

          Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.