Great skin protection, smooth shave
Use this Philips wet shaver with shaving gel or foam for enhanced skin comfort. Now enjoy a refreshing shave without worrying about damaging your skin. The Aquatec seal ensures a comfortable dry shave and a refreshing wet shave. See all benefits
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Aquatec seal for a comfortable dry shave and a refreshing wet shave. Optimised for use with shaving gel or foam for enhanced skin comfort, even in the shower.
Three minute quick charge provides enough power for one shave, so that you are always fast even when the battery is empty.
50+ minutes of cordless power for 17 shaves. Fully charges in 1 hour, so it's always ready when you are.
Rounded low-friction protection heads adjust to the curves of your face to limit skin damage.
For a close shave, the dual-blade system built into the Philips electric shaver lifts hairs to cut comfortably closer.
DualPrecision shaving heads have slots to shave the normal hairs and holes to shave even the shortest stubble.
The shaver has a full-width, pop-up trimmer, which is perfect for grooming your sideburns and moustache
With QuickRinse system to clean under the tap and can be used in the shower
