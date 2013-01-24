Home
    Sublime Ends Curler is our first curler designed to protect your fragile ends when you style. Thanks to our premier SplitStop Technology you can create those soft curls without worry, so hide no more and step into the spotlight! See all benefits

      Up to 95% split-free ends*

      • 32-mm large barrel
      • SplitStop Technology
      • Keratin infusion
      • Digital temperature settings
      Our secret to ultimate split ends prevention is the new SplitStop Technology. It is a unique combination of optimised heat performance and minimised friction level to respect the health of your hair from root to tip. There are no sudden temperature changes, which ensures that optimum heat is delivered constantly and evenly along the barrel when you style. The barrel is coated with smooth ceramic to reduce traction on hair strands. Create perfect curls with heathier ends full of new life.

      Keratin is the hair's essential ingredient which makes it strong, healthy and gorgeous looking. The ceramic is enriched with keratin to take even better care of your hair.

      High temperature enables you to change the shape of your hair and get the curly look you want.

      Increased styling space on the barrel for easier curling, even with long or thick hair.

      The tip of the styler is made from a special heat insulating material to keep it cool; you can safely hold it while you're styling for optimal ease of use.

      The safety stand enables you to put the curler down safely during use

      This styler has a fast heat up time and is ready to use in 60 seconds.

      You are always in control. No more accidental temperature changes with the key-lock function.

      Useful swivel cord technology rotates the cord to prevent tangled wires.

      This styler has been equipped with an automatic shut-off feature. This feature has been designed to provide peace of mind. If left on, the appliance will automatically switch off after 60 min.

      Convenient to use thanks to the 1.8-m power cord length.

      8 digital temperature settings for absolute control

      Digital display with 8 temperature settings gives you absolute control to adjust the temperature to your hair type for damage prevention.

      Technical Specifications

      • Technical specifications

        Barrel size
        32 mm
        Barrel coating
        Keratin Ceramic
        Temperature range
        130°C - 200°C
        Number of heat settings
        8
        Type of temperature control
        LCD
        Heat-up time
        60 sec
        Cord length
        1.8 m
        Voltage
        Worldwide  V

      • Features

        Auto shut-off
        after 60 min
        Key lock
        Yes
        Resting stand
        Yes
        Swivel cord
        Yes

      • Service

        2-year worldwide guarantee
        Yes

