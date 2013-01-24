SplitStop Technology for ultimate split-end prevention

Our secret to ultimate split ends prevention is the new SplitStop Technology. It is a unique combination of optimised heat performance and minimised friction level to respect the health of your hair from root to tip. There are no sudden temperature changes, which ensures that optimum heat is delivered constantly and evenly along the barrel when you style. The barrel is coated with smooth ceramic to reduce traction on hair strands. Create perfect curls with heathier ends full of new life.