      Ultra-Compact for everyday drying

      EssentialCare Ultra Compact

      • 1200 W
      • 2 flexible speed settings
      • 220-240 V
      1.8-m cord for maximum flexibility

      1.8-m cord for maximum flexibility

      1.8-m cord.

      1200 W for gentle drying

      1200 W for gentle drying

      Philips EssentialCare Compact creates the right level of airflow and gentle drying power for beautiful results every day.

      Compact design for easy storage

      Compact design for easy storage

      Light and easy to handle yet small enough to store virtually anywhere, this hairdryer has a clever and modern design.

      Easy storage hook for convenient storage

      Easy storage hook for convenient storage

      A rubberised hook can be found on the base of the handle. Use to store easily at home or if staying at a hotel.

      2 flexible speed settings for gentle drying

      2 flexible speed settings for gentle drying

      This hairdryer offers 2 pre-selected speed/heat combinations to make it quick and easy to achieve the perfect style.

      Technical Specifications

      • Features

        Diffuser
        No
        Dual voltage
        No
        Foldable handle
        No
        Hanging loop
        Yes
        Ion conditioning
        No
        Number of attachments
        1
        Travel pouch
        No
        Ceramic
        No
        Coolshot
        No
        Nozzle / Concentrator
        Yes

      • Service

        2 year guarantee
        Yes

      • Technical specifications

        Colour/finishing
        Black High Gloss
        Frequency
        50–60  Hz
        Motor
        DC Motor
        Voltage
        220-240 V
        Wattage
        1200  W
        Cord length
        1.8  m
        Power
        1200  W

      • Weight and dimensions

        A-Box Dimensions
        556 x 283 x 264 mm
        A-Box Weight
        526 g
        Product size
        128 x 69 x 240 mm
        Product weight (excl. pack)
        310 g
        F-Box weight
        79 g

