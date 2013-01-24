Home
Essential

Hair Dryer

BHD002/00
    Powerful drying with care

    The Philips Hair Dryer Essential provides you with powerful drying of 1600 W while caring for your hair with the ThermoProtect temperature setting. Easy to use with 3 heat and speed settings and cool shot. See all benefits

      Powerful drying with care

      • 1600 W
      • ThermoProtect setting
      • 3 heat and speed settings
      1600 W of drying power

      1600 W of drying power

      This 1600 W hair dryer creates the optimum level of airflow, for beautiful results every day.

      ThermoProtect temperature setting

      ThermoProtect temperature setting

      The ThermoProtect temperature setting provides the optimal drying temperature and gives additional protection from overheating the hair. With the same powerful airflow, you will get the best results while caring for your hair.

      20 mm nozzle for focused airflow

      20 mm nozzle for focused airflow

      The nozzle focuses the airflow for precision styling and touch-ups.

      3 flexible heat and speed settings

      3 flexible heat and speed settings

      This hairdryer offers 3 pre-selected speed/heat combinations to make it quick and easy to achieve the perfect style.

      Cool shot to set your style

      Cool shot to set your style

      The Cool shot provides a burst of cold air — a must-have setting to set and finish your style.

      Easy storage hook for convenient storage

      Easy storage hook for convenient storage

      A rubberised hook can be found on the base of the handle. Use to store easily at home or if staying at a hotel.

      Technical Specifications

      • Technical specifications

        Wattage
        1600  W
        Voltage
        220-240 V
        Frequency
        50–60  Hz
        Motor
        DC Motor
        Cord length
        1.8  m
        Colour/finishing
        ABS high gloss and matt

      • Features

        Hanging loop
        Yes
        Number of attachments
        1
        Nozzle / Concentrator
        Yes
        Coolshot
        Yes

      • Service

        2 year worldwide warranty
        Yes

      • Weight and dimensions

        Product size
        274 x 78 x 174 mm
        Product weight (excl. pack)
        425 g

          Awards

          Reviews

          Be the first to review this item

