Satinelle Advanced

Wet and Dry epilator

BRE611/00
    Our fastest epilation, even on the finest of hairs

    Our fastest ever epilator has unique ceramic discs that rotate at a greater speed than ever before and firmly grip fine and short hairs. Enjoy weeks of satin smooth skin and treat your body areas with tailored hair removal methods. See all benefits

    Our fastest epilation, even on the finest of hairs

    Our fastest ever epilator has unique ceramic discs that rotate at a greater speed than ever before and firmly grip fine and short hairs. Enjoy weeks of satin smooth skin and treat your body areas with tailored hair removal methods. See all benefits

      Our fastest epilation, even on the finest of hairs

      2 hair removal routines

      • For legs and body
      • Ceramic discs grip fine hairs
      • S-shaped handle design
      • + 4 accessories
      Epilation head in unique ceramic material for better grip

      Epilation head in unique ceramic material for better grip

      Our epilator head is unique in being made from a textured ceramic surface that gently extracts even the finest hairs and those 4x shorter than wax can extract. Now with faster disc rotation than ever before (2200 RPM) for our fastest hair removal.

      Extra-wide epilator head

      Extra-wide epilator head

      Extra-wide epilator head covers more skin with every stroke for faster hair removal.

      Cordless wet and dry for use in bath or shower

      Cordless wet and dry for use in bath or shower

      Designed with an anti-slip grip, ideal for use with water. Enables a more comfortable, gentle experience in your shower or bath. You can use it cordless for best convenience.

      First epilator with S-shaped handle

      First epilator with S-shaped handle

      The ergonomic S-shaped handle is easy to steer for maximum control and better reach with natural and precise movements, all over your body.

      Opti-light helps you target and remove even the trickiest hairs

      Opti-light helps you target and remove even the trickiest hairs

      Opti-light helps you target and remove even the trickiest hairs

      Includes trimming head and bikini comb

      Includes trimming head and bikini comb

      It includes a trimming head and bikini comb to trim and shape your intimate areas for more convenience.

      Delicate area cap to remove unwanted hairs

      Delicate area cap to remove unwanted hairs

      For more gentleness in all our different body areas, it includes a delicate area cap for underarm and bikini hair.

      Exfoliation glove helps prevent ingrown hairs

      Exfoliation glove helps prevent ingrown hairs

      The use of the exfoliation glove helps prevent ingrown hairs in between epilation.

      Technical Specifications

      • Accessories

        Delicate area cap
        Yes
        Bikini trimmer head
        Yes
        Bikini trimmer comb
        Yes
        Exfoliation glove
        Yes
        Pouch
        Basic pouch
        Cleaning brush
        Yes

      • Ease of use

        Wet and dry use
        Yes
        Opti-light
        Yes
        Cordless
        Yes
        Handle
        Ergonomic

      • Performance

        Epilation discs
        Ceramic discs
        Epilation system
        Patented epilation system
        Epilator head
        Extra wide

      • Features

        Speed settings
        2 settings

      • Power

        Charging
        • Rechargeable
        • 1.5-hour charging time
        Battery Type
        Lithium-ion
        Usage time
        up to 40 minutes
        Quick charge
        Yes

      • Technical specifications

        Number of discs
        17
        Voltage
        15 V / 5.4 W
        Number of tweezers
        32
        Tweezing action speed 1
        64,000 per minute
        Tweezing action speed 2
        70,400 per minute

