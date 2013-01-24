Firm hair grip for easy, comfortable epilation
Effective yet comfortable epilation for smooth skin. 6 accessories including a shaver head for a personalised hair removal treatment. Micro-ridged ceramic discs are gentle against the skin as they firmly grip even the finest hairs. See all benefits
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
The ergonomic S-shaped handle is easy to steer for maximum control and better reach from head-to-toe.
The epilator head is made from a unique ceramic material with a micro-ridged surface that firmly grabs the hair so even your finest hairs won't slip from its grip.
Widest epilation head grabs more hairs in a single stroke for optimal long-lasting hair removal results.
The Philips patented epilator system gathers hairs that are lying flat, guides them to the pulling point and firmly removes them. Combined with perfectly round ceramic discs, it epilates closer to the skin with even more gentleness.
For gentle and comfortable use during your shower or bath routine with an anti-slip grip.
Unique built-in light ensures fewer hairs are missed for a more effective epilation.
The Philips Satinelle will always give you the best performance when used at a 90-degree angle.
The shaving head and comb provide a close shave and more gentleness in different body areas.
For more gentleness from head to toe, the Facial cap removes unwanted facial hair and the Delicate area cap removes hair from the underarms and bikini area.
In-use Massage cap eases the epilation sensation during the hair removal treatment.
Rechargeable Lithium-Ion battery provides 40 minutes of cordless use with only 1.5 hours of charging time. Battery indicator light alerts you as to when your epilator is charging and when it needs to be recharged, so you're never surprised by a low battery mid-treatment.
2 speed settings to remove thinner and thicker hairs for a more personalised hair removal treatment.
