Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage
EN
AR
1

Search terms

Satinelle Advanced

Wet and Dry epilator

BRE630/50
Find support for this product
Overall Rating / 5
1 Awards
  • Firm hair grip for easy, comfortable epilation Firm hair grip for easy, comfortable epilation Firm hair grip for easy, comfortable epilation
    -{discount-value}
  • Play Pause

    Satinelle Advanced Wet and Dry epilator

    BRE630/50
    Find support for this product

    Firm hair grip for easy, comfortable epilation

    Effective yet comfortable epilation for smooth skin. 6 accessories including a shaver head for a personalised hair removal treatment. Micro-ridged ceramic discs are gentle against the skin as they firmly grip even the finest hairs. See all benefits

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Find similar products

    Satinelle Advanced Wet and Dry epilator

    Firm hair grip for easy, comfortable epilation

    Effective yet comfortable epilation for smooth skin. 6 accessories including a shaver head for a personalised hair removal treatment. Micro-ridged ceramic discs are gentle against the skin as they firmly grip even the finest hairs. See all benefits

    Similar products

    See all epilators

      Firm hair grip for easy, comfortable epilation

      Complete epilation kit for the legs, body and face

      • For legs, body and face
      • 6 accessories
      • Cordless and rechargeable
      • S-shaped handle design
      First epilator with S-shaped handle

      First epilator with S-shaped handle

      The ergonomic S-shaped handle is easy to steer for maximum control and better reach from head-to-toe.

      Epilation head in unique ceramic material for better grip

      Epilation head in unique ceramic material for better grip

      The epilator head is made from a unique ceramic material with a micro-ridged surface that firmly grabs the hair so even your finest hairs won't slip from its grip.

      Widest head to grab more hairs in a single pass

      Widest head to grab more hairs in a single pass

      Widest epilation head grabs more hairs in a single stroke for optimal long-lasting hair removal results.

      Patented epilation system

      Patented epilation system

      The Philips patented epilator system gathers hairs that are lying flat, guides them to the pulling point and firmly removes them. Combined with perfectly round ceramic discs, it epilates closer to the skin with even more gentleness.

      Wet & dry use for maximum convenience

      Wet & dry use for maximum convenience

      For gentle and comfortable use during your shower or bath routine with an anti-slip grip.

      Unique built-in light for greater visibility of fine hairs

      Unique built-in light for greater visibility of fine hairs

      Unique built-in light ensures fewer hairs are missed for a more effective epilation.

      Always use at a 90-degree angle for the best performance

      Always use at a 90-degree angle for the best performance

      The Philips Satinelle will always give you the best performance when used at a 90-degree angle.

      Shaving head and comb for a close shave

      Shaving head and comb for a close shave

      The shaving head and comb provide a close shave and more gentleness in different body areas.

      Facial and Delicate area caps remove hair in sensitive areas

      Facial and Delicate area caps remove hair in sensitive areas

      For more gentleness from head to toe, the Facial cap removes unwanted facial hair and the Delicate area cap removes hair from the underarms and bikini area.

      In-use Massage cap relaxes the skin during epilation

      In-use Massage cap relaxes the skin during epilation

      In-use Massage cap eases the epilation sensation during the hair removal treatment.

      Chargeable battery for 40 min cordless use and indicator light

      Chargeable battery for 40 min cordless use and indicator light

      Rechargeable Lithium-Ion battery provides 40 minutes of cordless use with only 1.5 hours of charging time. Battery indicator light alerts you as to when your epilator is charging and when it needs to be recharged, so you're never surprised by a low battery mid-treatment.

      2 speed settings to grab thinner and thicker hairs

      2 speed settings to grab thinner and thicker hairs

      2 speed settings to remove thinner and thicker hairs for a more personalised hair removal treatment.

      Technical Specifications

      • Accessories

        Shaving head
        Yes
        Shaving head comb
        Yes
        Facial cap
        Yes
        Delicate area cap
        Yes
        In-use massage cap
        Yes
        Pouch
        Basic pouch
        Cleaning brush
        Yes

      • Ease of use

        Wet and dry use
        Yes
        Opti-light
        Yes
        Cordless
        Yes
        Handle
        S-shaped handle

      • Performance

        Epilation discs
        Ceramic discs
        Epilation system
        Patented epilation system
        Epilator head
        30 mm

      • Features

        Speed settings
        2 settings

      • Power

        Battery Type
        Lithium-ion
        Usage time
        up to 40 minutes
        Charging
        • 5-min quick charge
        • Rechargeable
        • 1.5-hour charging time

      • Technical specifications

        Number of catching points
        32
        Number of discs
        17
        Pulling actions/second speed 1
        960
        Pulling actions/second speed 2
        1066
        Voltage
        15 V / 5.4 W

      Get support for this product

      Go to consumer care

      Suggested products

        Recently viewed products

          Awards

          Reviews

          Be the first to review this item

          Register

          Subscribe to our newsletter

          Subscribe to our newsletter

          Philips values and respects your privacy. Please read the Privacy Notice for more information

          Thanks for subscribing to our newsletter!

          Sorry, your subscription to our newsletter failed. Please try again later.