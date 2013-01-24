Home
Overall Rating / 5
  • Thorough cleaning results on all floors Thorough cleaning results on all floors Thorough cleaning results on all floors
    Thorough cleaning results on all floors

    The new Philips PowerPro Duo offers you thorough cleaning result on hard floors and carpets. PowerCyclone Technology maintains high suction power for excellent performance. The TriActive Turbo nozzle captures more dust and fluff in one go. See all benefits

    The new Philips PowerPro Duo offers you thorough cleaning result on hard floors and carpets. PowerCyclone Technology maintains high suction power for excellent performance. The TriActive Turbo nozzle captures more dust and fluff in one go. See all benefits

    The new Philips PowerPro Duo offers you thorough cleaning result on hard floors and carpets. PowerCyclone Technology maintains high suction power for excellent performance. The TriActive Turbo nozzle captures more dust and fluff in one go. See all benefits

      Thorough cleaning results on all floors

      With PowerCyclone and TriActive Turbo nozzle

      • 2-in-1
      • 12 V
      • Bagless
      • Two accessories
      PowerCyclone Technology for maximum performance

      PowerCyclone Technology for maximum performance

      PowerCyclone technology delivers thorough cleaning results in one go through highly efficient steps: 1) Air enters rapidly into the PowerCyclone thanks to the straight and smooth air inlet. 2) The curved airpass quickly accelerates the air in the cyclonic chamber to separate the dust.

      TriActive Turbo nozzle for powerful performance on carpets

      TriActive Turbo nozzle for powerful performance on carpets

      The TriActive Turbo nozzle delivers powerful performance on hard floors and carpets. The motorised brush and the optimised airflow pick up all dirt and fluff in one go.

      Cordless operation for freedom to clean everywhere

      Cordless operation for freedom to clean everywhere

      The rechargeable batteries for cordless operation give you the freedom to clean everywhere. With no more cable to get in your way, cleaning from room to room is hassle-free.

      Self-standing position for instant parking anywhere

      Self-standing position for instant parking anywhere

      The stick has a convenient upright standing position, both with and without the handheld. Therefore, you can instantly park the stick anywhere you want during cleaning.

      The nozzle's motorised brush thoroughly removes pet hair

      The nozzle's motorised brush thoroughly removes pet hair

      Thanks to the TriActive Turbo nozzle with a motorised brush, you can now remove animal hair from sofas, cushions and other fabrics. Ideal for pet owners.

      Maximum flexibility to clean difficult areas

      Maximum flexibility to clean difficult areas

      PowerPro Duo is designed to reach everywhere, so you can effortlessly and easily clean under sofas, beds or tables.

      2-in-1 functionality for cleaning floors and furniture

      2-in-1 functionality for cleaning floors and furniture

      The 2-in-1 functionality gives you both a stick and a handheld vacuum cleaner in one, to easily clean both floor and furniture.

      One-step empty dust bucket, simple and hygienic

      One-step empty dust bucket, simple and hygienic

      The dust container is perfectly designed for dust disposal directly into the bin. Thanks to its one-step easy emptying system, you can simply empty the dust bucket without touching the dirt. It's easy to empty and hygienic to clean.

      Washable foam filter for long-life performance

      Washable foam filter for long-life performance

      The PowerPro Duo has a durable foam filter, it can be easily washed under the tap or in the washing machine for life-long performance.

      Technical Specifications

      • Performance

        Battery type
        NiMH
        Battery voltage
        12  V
        Charging time
        16  hour(s)
        Runtime
        20–25  minute(s)
        Sound power level
        80  dB

      • Design

        Design features
        • 2-in-1
        • Auto-off
        • Translucent dust chamber
        Colour
        Sparkle Red

      • Filtration

        Dust capacity
        0.6  l
        Motor filter
        Washable filter

      • Nozzles and accessories

        Accessories included
        • Brush
        • Crevice tool
        Standard nozzle
        TriActive Turbo Nozzle

      • Weight and dimensions

        Dimensions of product (LxWxH)
        215 x 253 x 1150  mm
        Weight of product
        3.2  kg

          Reviews

          Be the first to review this item

          • Tested by independent test institute on carpet and hard floors, compared to the best-selling product in the 12 V cordless 2-in-1 hand stick segment based on independent source, June 2013.
