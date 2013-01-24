Keep your floors shiny clean with steam
Keep your home shiny clean with the new Philips Steam Plus FC7020. Enjoy the most hygienic cleaning results as steam kills germs and bacteria. This combined sweep and steam cleaner saves you time and effort. See all benefits
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
The Philips Steam Plus saves you time during the cleaning process. Although effectively removing visible and invisible dirt, Steam Plus leaves the floor virtually dry.
The SteamPlus is specially developed to clean using tap water. Its Active Calc Filter decalcifies water automatically. We advise that you replace the Active Calc Filter at least every 6 months to prevent calcification and enjoy great performance over its lifetime.
The SteamPlus works with water only. It does not leave any kind of chemical residue on your floor.
1300 W for a fast heat-up time. Steam Plus is ready to use in less than 30 sec. The LED indicator light turns from white to blue when Steam Plus is ready to steam.
When you pause during steam cleaning the Steam Plus stops steaming automatically in the upright position. For extra safety and peace of mind.
2 washable and durable microfibre pads are included. The soft microfibre material gently loosens, lifts and absorbs dust and dirt. Removing dirt effectively and gently. The microfiber pads are machine-washable and easy to attach and remove.
Enjoy the most hygienic steam cleaning results with Philips Steam Plus. Philips Steam Plus kills up to 99.9% of germs and bacteria. Sanitise all kinds of hard floors without chemicals with only the use of water.
Achieve hygienic results in only one step. The combined action of Steam Plus saves you time and effort. The sweeping function removes dirt, dust and all kind of crumbs, while the steaming function sanitises. You can use each option separately as well, or combine them to clean your floor in one go.
