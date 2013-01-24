Home
Steam Plus

Sweep and Steam Cleaner

FC7020/61
  • Keep your floors shiny clean with steam Keep your floors shiny clean with steam Keep your floors shiny clean with steam
    Keep your home shiny clean with the new Philips Steam Plus FC7020. Enjoy the most hygienic cleaning results as steam kills germs and bacteria. This combined sweep and steam cleaner saves you time and effort. See all benefits

      Sweep and Steam Clean in one go

      • 2-in-1: sweeps and steams
      • 30s heat-up time
      • 2 microfibre pads
      • All hard floors
      Extra fast drying time

      Extra fast drying time

      The Philips Steam Plus saves you time during the cleaning process. Although effectively removing visible and invisible dirt, Steam Plus leaves the floor virtually dry.

      Suitable for tap water

      Suitable for tap water

      The SteamPlus is specially developed to clean using tap water. Its Active Calc Filter decalcifies water automatically. We advise that you replace the Active Calc Filter at least every 6 months to prevent calcification and enjoy great performance over its lifetime.

      No residues on your floor

      No residues on your floor

      The SteamPlus works with water only. It does not leave any kind of chemical residue on your floor.

      1300 W for powerful steam

      1300 W for powerful steam

      1300 W for a fast heat-up time. Steam Plus is ready to use in less than 30 sec. The LED indicator light turns from white to blue when Steam Plus is ready to steam.

      Steam function stops when you pause

      Steam function stops when you pause

      When you pause during steam cleaning the Steam Plus stops steaming automatically in the upright position. For extra safety and peace of mind.

      Washable and durable microfibre pads

      Washable and durable microfibre pads

      2 washable and durable microfibre pads are included. The soft microfibre material gently loosens, lifts and absorbs dust and dirt. Removing dirt effectively and gently. The microfiber pads are machine-washable and easy to attach and remove.

      Steam kills up to 99.9% of germs and bacteria

      Steam kills up to 99.9% of germs and bacteria

      Enjoy the most hygienic steam cleaning results with Philips Steam Plus. Philips Steam Plus kills up to 99.9% of germs and bacteria. Sanitise all kinds of hard floors without chemicals with only the use of water.

      Sweep and steam in one go

      Achieve hygienic results in only one step. The combined action of Steam Plus saves you time and effort. The sweeping function removes dirt, dust and all kind of crumbs, while the steaming function sanitises. You can use each option separately as well, or combine them to clean your floor in one go.

      Technical Specifications

      • Design

        Colour
        Star white and resilient blue

      • Performance

        Noise level (Lc IEC)
        <75  dB
        Input power (IEC)
        1300  W

      • Usability

        Adjustable telescopic stick
        100 - 120  cm
        Cord length
        6  m
        Removable stick assembly
        From body (with a screw)
        Stand by mode
        Auto steam shut-off
        Cord storage
        On stick

      • Weight and dimensions

        Dimensions microfibre pad
        27 x 11  cm
        Dimensions nozzle
        28 x 18 x 4.5  cm
        Weight (kg)
        <3  kg

      • Design features

        Dust chamber and watertank
        Translucent

      • Nozzles and accessories

        Accessories included
        1 pad holder
        Cleaning
        • Washable microfibre pad
        • Fast rotating brush

      • Steam Management

        Heating-up time
        < 30  s
        Runtime (steaming)
        20  min
        Steam capacity
        20  g/min
        Steam temp. at nozzle
        >100  °C
        Watertank size
        450  ml
        Active calc filter
        Yes

      Get support for this product

      Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

          • Tested with common household bacteria by external certification.
