Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage
EN
AR
1

Search terms

EasyLife

Bagless vacuum cleaner

FC8144/01
Overall Rating / 5
1 Awards
  • Save up to 20% energy* Save up to 20% energy* Save up to 20% energy*
    -{discount-value}
  • Play Pause

    EasyLife Bagless vacuum cleaner

    FC8144/01
    Overall Rating / 5
    1 Awards

    Save up to 20% energy*

    The Philips EasyLife vacuum cleaner is designed to deliver excellent cleaning results while consuming less energy than standard vacuum cleaners. Furthermore, you can easily empty the bucket without getting dirty hands with a simple push of a button. See all benefits

    EasyLife Bagless vacuum cleaner

    Save up to 20% energy*

    The Philips EasyLife vacuum cleaner is designed to deliver excellent cleaning results while consuming less energy than standard vacuum cleaners. Furthermore, you can easily empty the bucket without getting dirty hands with a simple push of a button. See all benefits

    Save up to 20% energy*

    The Philips EasyLife vacuum cleaner is designed to deliver excellent cleaning results while consuming less energy than standard vacuum cleaners. Furthermore, you can easily empty the bucket without getting dirty hands with a simple push of a button. See all benefits

    EasyLife Bagless vacuum cleaner

    Save up to 20% energy*

    The Philips EasyLife vacuum cleaner is designed to deliver excellent cleaning results while consuming less energy than standard vacuum cleaners. Furthermore, you can easily empty the bucket without getting dirty hands with a simple push of a button. See all benefits

    Similar products

    See all bagless-vacuum-cleaner

      Save up to 20% energy*

      Vacuum cleaner for greener results

      • 1400 W
      1400 Watt motor generating max. 300 Watt suction power

      1400 Watt motor generating max. 300 Watt suction power

      The efficient 1400 Watt motor generates 300 Watt max. suction power, which means that you use less energy but do not compromise on the cleaning results.

      Indicator light shows when bucket needs emptying

      Indicator light shows when bucket needs emptying

      The indicator light turns on when the bucket is full and needs to be emptied. Emptying and cleaning the bucket and the filter will ensure you keep optimum cleaning performance.

      Dust container with one-button release system

      Dust container with one-button release system

      The closed dust container of the Philips bagless vacuum cleaner can be emptied from the bottom at the simple push of a button.

      HEPA filter for excellent filtration of the exhaust air

      HEPA filter for excellent filtration of the exhaust air

      This HEPA filter catches harmful microscopic vermin that cause respiratory allergies. To maintain effective filtration, replace the HEPA filter every 6 months.

      Handle for easy removal of the dust container

      The handle of the dust container will help you to easily take it out and hold it over the rubbish bin.

      Technical Specifications

      • Filtration

        Exhaust filter
        HEPA washable filter
        Filter type
        HEPA
        Dust capacity
        1.7  l

      • Nozzles and accessories

        Accessories included
        • Crevice tool
        • Small nozzle
        Accessory storage
        On tubeclip
        Standard nozzle
        All-purpose nozzle

      • Performance

        Airflow (max)
        34  l/s
        Input power (IEC)
        1400  W
        Noise level (Lc IEC)
        82  dB
        Suction power (max)
        300  W
        Vacuum (max)
        28  kPa

      • Sustainability

        Packaging
        > 90% recycled materials
        User manual
        100% recycled paper

      • Usability

        Carrying handle
        Front
        Tube coupling
        Conical
        Dust container full indicator
        Yes
        Power control
        Electronic on appliance
        Tube type
        Metal 2-piece telescopic tube
        Wheel type
        Rubber
        Action radius
        10  m
        Cord length
        6  m

      • Weight and dimensions

        Weight of product
        5.5  kg
        Dimensions of product (LxWxH)
        428.5 x 314 x 213  mm

      Get support for this product

      Go to consumer care

      Suggested products

        Recently viewed products

          Awards

          Reviews

          Be the first to review this item

          • Compared to a 2000 Watt vacuum cleaner. Philips internal measurements, 2010.
          Register

          Subscribe to our newsletter

          Subscribe to our newsletter

          Philips values and respects your privacy. Please read the Privacy Notice for more information

          Thanks for subscribing to our newsletter!

          Sorry, your subscription to our newsletter failed. Please try again later.