PowerGo

Vacuum cleaner with bag

FC8293/01
Overall Rating / 5
  • High suction power High suction power High suction power
    PowerGo Vacuum cleaner with bag

    FC8293/01
    Overall Rating / 5

    High suction power

    The Philips PowerGo vacuum cleaner delivers 1600 W of cleaning performance with a multipurpose nozzle for any type of floor. Keep the air in your home clean and healthy, too, thanks to our Super Clean Air filter.

    The Philips PowerGo vacuum cleaner delivers 1600 W of cleaning performance with a multipurpose nozzle for any type of floor. Keep the air in your home clean and healthy, too, thanks to our Super Clean Air filter. See all benefits

      High suction power

      1800 W motor for great cleaning results

      • 1800 W
      • Super Clean Air filter
      • 3L
      1800 W durable motor for high suction power

      1800 W durable motor for high suction power

      Durable 1800 W generates strong suction power for great cleaning results.

      Compact and lightweight for easy carrying

      Compact and lightweight for easy carrying

      Compact and lightweight design ensure both storing and carrying the vacuum is easy.

      Long 9-metre reach goes further without unplugging

      Long 9-metre reach goes further without unplugging

      9 metre reach from plug to nozzle allows longer use without unplugging.

      Onboard tool is conveniently stored so it's always to hand

      Onboard tool is conveniently stored so it's always to hand

      Crevice tool is integrated into the vacuum so it's easily accessible to use any time you need.

      Easy long-lasting bags fit into large 3 litre dust chamber

      Easy long-lasting bags fit into large 3 litre dust chamber

      Large 3 litre dust chamber and long-lasting universal bags allow optimum suction power until full, plus sealed, mess-free disposal.

      Multi-purpose nozzle for great cleaning on different floors

      Multi-purpose nozzle for great cleaning on different floors

      Multi-purpose nozzle can be easily adjusted using the foot pedal, for optimal use on hard floors or carpets.

      Super Clean Air filter system captures > 99%* of particles

      Super Clean Air filter system captures > 99%* of small dust particles, releasing cleaner air into your home.

      Technical Specifications

      • Performance

        Input power (IEC)
        1800  W
        Input power (max)
        1800  W
        Sound power level
        82  dB
        Suction power (max)
        300  W
        Vacuum (max)
        23  kPa

      • Usability

        Action radius
        9  m
        Carrying handle
        Top and front
        Cord length
        6  m
        Tube type
        Metal 2-piece telescopic tube
        Wheel type
        Plastic
        Tube coupling
        Conical

      • Design

        Colour
        Sporty red

      • Filtration

        Dust bag type
        s-bag Classic Long Performance
        Dust capacity
        3  l
        Exhaust filter
        Super Clean Air filter
        Motor filter
        1 layer foam filter

      • Nozzles and accessories

        Accessories included
        Crevice tool
        Accessory storage
        On board
        Standard nozzle
        Multi-purpose nozzle

      • Sustainability

        Packaging
        > 90% recycled materials
        User manual
        100% recycled paper

      • Weight and dimensions

        Dimensions of product (LxWxH)
        403 x 263 x 220  mm
        Weight of product
        4.3  kg

