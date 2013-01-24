Home
    PowerPro Bagless vacuum cleaner

FC8760/01

Effortless cleaning, powerful performance

The new Philips PowerPro vacuum cleaner effortlessly cleans your floors thanks to the PowerCyclone 5 technology. The advanced dust container is easy to empty and helps to prevent dust clouds.

      Effortless cleaning, powerful performance

      With PowerCyclone technology

      • 2000 W
      • PowerCyclone 5
      • HEPA 10 washable filter
      PowerCyclone 5 technology separates dust and air in one go

      PowerCyclone 5 technology separates dust and air in one go

      The PowerCyclone 5 Technology delivers the best cleaning results in one go through 3 highly efficient steps: 1) Air enters the PowerCyclone quickly thanks to the straight and smooth air inlet. 2) The curved airpass quickly accelerates the air upwards in the cyclonic chamber. 3) At the top of the cyclone, the exit blades effectively cut out the dust from the air.

      2000 Watt motor for high performance

      2000 Watt motor for high performance

      The 2000 Watt motor generates max. 360 Watt suction power for high performance.

      Advanced dust container design for easy emptying

      Advanced dust container design for easy emptying

      The dust container is perfectly designed to dispose of dust without creating a dust cloud. Thanks to its unique shape and smooth surface, dust is collected at one side of the container and evenly glides into the dustbin.

      Washable foam filter for life-long performance

      Washable foam filter for life-long performance

      The foam filter can be easily washed under the tap for life-long performance.

      More cleaning with less effort

      More cleaning with less effort

      10 m action radius for cleaning with less effort.

      Technical Specifications

      • Design

        Colour
        Juicy red

      • Filtration

        Exhaust filter
        EPA 10 filter
        Motor filter
        Lifetime washable filter
        Dust capacity
        2  l
        HEPA Air Seal
        Yes

      • Nozzles and accessories

        Accessories included
        • Crevice tool
        • Small nozzle
        Accessory storage
        On tubeclip
        Standard nozzle
        Wheeled all-purpose nozzle

      • Performance

        Airflow (max)
        37  l/s
        Input power (IEC)
        1800  W
        Input power (max)
        2000  W
        Noise level (Lc IEC)
        80  dB
        Suction power (max)
        360  W
        Vacuum (max)
        33  kPa

      • Sustainability

        Packaging
        > 90% recycled materials
        User manual
        100% recycled paper

      • Usability

        Carrying handle
        Top and front
        Tube coupling
        Easy release
        Power control
        Electronic on appliance
        Tube type
        Metal 2-piece telescopic tube
        Wheel type
        Rubber
        Action radius
        10  m
        Cord length
        7  m

      • Weight and dimensions

        Weight of product
        5.5  kg
        Dimensions of product (LxWxH)
        440 x 300 x 290  mm

