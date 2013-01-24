Fast and efficient - guaranteed
Steam iron with three steam settings, aluminium soleplate, integrated Calc-Clean function.
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Fast and efficient - guaranteed
Steam iron with three steam settings, aluminium soleplate, integrated Calc-Clean function.
Fast and efficient - guaranteed
Steam iron with three steam settings, aluminium soleplate, integrated Calc-Clean function.
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Fast and efficient - guaranteed
Steam iron with three steam settings, aluminium soleplate, integrated Calc-Clean function.
Indicator light goes off when the required ironing temperature has been reached.
The calc-clean function enables you to simply flush your Philips iron to remove the calc particles from your iron. This will extend the lifetime of your iron.
Linished soleplate
The steam iron has 1200 W power, and a 150 ml water tank
Continuous steam of 15 g/min
Thin soleplate for better heating
Vent design for uniform steam
Fast and powerful crease removal
Easy to use
Calc management
Technical specifications