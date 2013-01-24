Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage
EN
AR
1

Search terms

EasySpeed

Steam iron

GC1022/40
Overall Rating / 5
  • Fast, from start to finish Fast, from start to finish Fast, from start to finish
    -{discount-value}
  • Play Pause
  • Play Pause
  • Play Pause
  • Play Pause

    EasySpeed Steam iron

    GC1022/40
    Overall Rating / 5

    Fast, from start to finish

    The EasySpeed iron speeds up your ironing thanks to: triple precision tip, even heat distribution across the soleplate and continuous steam. See all benefits

    EasySpeed Steam iron

    Fast, from start to finish

    The EasySpeed iron speeds up your ironing thanks to: triple precision tip, even heat distribution across the soleplate and continuous steam. See all benefits

    Fast, from start to finish

    The EasySpeed iron speeds up your ironing thanks to: triple precision tip, even heat distribution across the soleplate and continuous steam. See all benefits

    EasySpeed Steam iron

    Fast, from start to finish

    The EasySpeed iron speeds up your ironing thanks to: triple precision tip, even heat distribution across the soleplate and continuous steam. See all benefits

    Similar products

    See all steam-iron

      Fast, from start to finish

      3 ways to speed up your ironing

      • Steam 20 g/min; 90 g steam boost
      • Non-stick soleplate
      • Anti-calc
      • 2000 Watts
      Power up to 2000 W, enabling constant high-steam output

      Power up to 2000 W, enabling constant high-steam output

      Power up to 2000 W enables constant high steam output.

      Steam boost up to 90 g for the most stubborn creases

      Steam boost up to 90 g for the most stubborn creases

      The iron's 90 g steam boost enables you to easily remove even the most stubborn creases.

      Continuous steam up to 25 g/min for good crease removal

      Continuous steam up to 25 g/min for good crease removal

      Continuous steam up to 25 g/min for good crease removal.

      Non-stick soleplate coating

      Non-stick soleplate coating

      The soleplate of your Philips iron is coated with a special non-stick layer for good gliding performance on all fabrics.

      Calc clean slider to easily remove scale out of your iron

      Calc clean slider to easily remove scale out of your iron

      This steam iron can be operated with normal tap water, and the calc clean slider makes it easy to remove any built-up scale from your iron. To maintain the performance of your Philips steam iron, you should use this scale clean function once a month when using normal tap water.

      Triple precision tip for optimal control and visibility

      Triple precision tip for optimal control and visibility

      The tip of this Philips iron is precise in 3 ways: it has a pointed tip, button groove and a sleek nose design. The triple precision tip enables you to reach even the most tricky areas, e.g. around the buttons or between the pleats.

      A fine spray evenly moistens the fabric

      A fine spray evenly moistens the fabric

      The spray function produces a fine mist that evenly moistens the fabric, making it easier to iron out creases.

      Even steam distribution for efficient ironing

      Thanks to the carefully crafted soleplate design, the steam is distributed evenly across the soleplate. This way you need fewer strokes to evenly moisten the garment and therefore less time to complete the ironing.

      Technical Specifications

      • Fast and powerful crease removal

        Soleplate
        Non-stick
        Steam output
        Yes
        Continuous steam output
        25  g/min
        Steam boost
        90  g
        Spray
        Yes
        Power
        2000  W

      • Easy to use

        Water tank capacity
        200  ml
        Reaching tricky areas
        Triple precision tip

      • Calc management

        Calc clean solution
        Self-clean

      Get support for this product

      Go to consumer care

      Suggested products

        Recently viewed products

          Reviews

          Be the first to review this item

          Register

          Subscribe to our newsletter

          Subscribe to our newsletter

          Philips values and respects your privacy. Please read the Privacy Notice for more information

          Thanks for subscribing to our newsletter!

          Sorry, your subscription to our newsletter failed. Please try again later.