Classic

Dry iron

GC185/87
  Effective results with minimum effort
    Classic Dry iron

    GC185/87
    Effective results with minimum effort

    Classic is a new Philips dry iron that weighs heavier than the traditional dry iron. The additional weight of the iron combined with smooth gliding soleplate make ironing easier with less effort See all benefits

      • 1.5 kg
      • 1200 W
      • 6 ft. (1.7 m) cord length
      • Non-stick soleplate
      The soleplate of your Philips iron is coated with a special non-stick layer for easy gliding performance on all iron-suitable garments.

      Button groove speeds up ironing along buttons and seams.

      The texturing on the handle of the iron ensures a comfortable and ergonomic grip, so that your hand fits well and does not slip during ironing.

      The slim tip of the soleplate allows you to reach easily into the trickiest areas, such as between the buttons, in pleats and in the corners.

      The cord can be wrapped around the heel rest so that the appliance is easy to store.

      An elevated temperature control is easy to operate and precise. You will always have the right temperature for your garment.

      Temperature light goes on when the iron is heating up and goes off when the soleplate temperature has reached the set level.

      The iron's 1.5 kg weight helps to make ironing easier

      The additional weight of the iron helps to achieve effective ironing results even on the tough garments.

      Technical Specifications

      • Fast and powerful crease removal

        Soleplate
        Non-stick
        Power
        1200  W

      • Easy to use

        Power cord length
        1.7  m
        Reaching tricky areas
        Button groove
        Long-lasting cord
        Yes
        Comfortable handle
        Yes
        Easy cord winding
        Yes

      • Technical specifications

        Weight of iron
        1.5  kg

