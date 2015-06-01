Search terms

1900 series

Steam iron

GC1960
    Faster - from start to finish

    There’s so much more to life than household chores, so you want to get them done as quickly as possible. This quality Philips iron GC1960/02 has a super fast filling and emptying hole, pointed tip, and smooth-gliding soleplate. See all benefits

      Faster - from start to finish

      Iron with fast water filling and emptying

      • Steam 14g/min;80g steam boost
      • Blue Ceralon soleplate
      • Anti-calc
      • 1700 Watts
      Non-stick soleplate coating

      Non-stick soleplate coating

      The soleplate of your Philips iron is coated with a special non-stick layer for good gliding performance on all fabrics.

      Double Active Calc System prevents scale build-up

      Double Active Calc System prevents scale build-up

      Double Active Calc system of your Philips steam iron prevents scale build-up through anti scale pills and an easy to use calc clean function.

      Vertical steam for crease removal in hanging fabrics

      Vertical steam for crease removal in hanging fabrics

      This Philips iron has a vertical steam function, for crease removal in hanging fabrics.

      Steam boost to remove stubborn creases easily

      Steam boost to remove stubborn creases easily

      Steam boost to remove stubborn creases easily.

      Easy and super fast emptying of the watertank

      Easy and super fast emptying of the watertank

      Easy and super fast emptying of the watertank thanks to the huge emptying hole, and the sideways opening door.

      Easy and super fast filling of the watertank

      Easy and super fast filling of the watertank

      Easy and super fast filling of the watertank thanks to the huge filling hole, and the sideways opening door of the Philips iron.

      Continuous steam output up to 14 g/min

      Continuous steam output up to 14 g/min

      Technical Specifications

      • Calc management

        Suitable for tap water
        Yes
        Calc clean solution
        Double active calc clean

      • Technical specifications

        Product dimensions
        26.1 x 11.5 x 13.6  cm
        Weight of iron
        1.06  kg
        Voltage
        220  V

      • Easy to use

        Filling and emptying water
        • Sideways opening door
        • Extra large filling hole
        Water tank capacity
        180  ml
        Cord freedom (swivel)
        180 degree cord freedom
        Power cord length
        1.8  m

      • Fast & powerful crease removal

        Soleplate
        Blue Ceralon
        Continuous steam output
        14  g/min
        Power
        1700  W
        Steam output
        Yes
        Vertical steaming
        Yes
        Spray
        Yes
        Steam boost
        80  g
        Steam tip
        Yes
        Variable steam settings
        Yes

