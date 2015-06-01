Faster - from start to finish
There’s so much more to life than household chores, so you want to get them done as quickly as possible. This quality Philips iron GC1960/02 has a super fast filling and emptying hole, pointed tip, and smooth-gliding soleplate. See all benefits
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Faster - from start to finish
There’s so much more to life than household chores, so you want to get them done as quickly as possible. This quality Philips iron GC1960/02 has a super fast filling and emptying hole, pointed tip, and smooth-gliding soleplate. See all benefits
Faster - from start to finish
There’s so much more to life than household chores, so you want to get them done as quickly as possible. This quality Philips iron GC1960/02 has a super fast filling and emptying hole, pointed tip, and smooth-gliding soleplate. See all benefits
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Faster - from start to finish
There’s so much more to life than household chores, so you want to get them done as quickly as possible. This quality Philips iron GC1960/02 has a super fast filling and emptying hole, pointed tip, and smooth-gliding soleplate. See all benefits
The soleplate of your Philips iron is coated with a special non-stick layer for good gliding performance on all fabrics.
Double Active Calc system of your Philips steam iron prevents scale build-up through anti scale pills and an easy to use calc clean function.
This Philips iron has a vertical steam function, for crease removal in hanging fabrics.
Steam boost to remove stubborn creases easily.
Easy and super fast emptying of the watertank thanks to the huge emptying hole, and the sideways opening door.
Easy and super fast filling of the watertank thanks to the huge filling hole, and the sideways opening door of the Philips iron.
Continuous steam output up to 14 g/min
Calc management
Technical specifications
Easy to use
Fast & powerful crease removal
Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.