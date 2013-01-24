Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage
EN
AR
1

Search terms

Steam iron

GC2510/12
Overall Rating / 5
  • Simple, fast and effective Simple, fast and effective Simple, fast and effective
    -{discount-value}

    Steam iron

    GC2510/12
    Overall Rating / 5

    Simple, fast and effective

    For great results, you want powerful steam and an iron that never gives up. With its 90 g steam boost, 2000 W for constant high steam and Double Active Calc system, this practical iron gives you value for money that lasts! See all benefits

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Find similar products

    Steam iron

    Simple, fast and effective

    For great results, you want powerful steam and an iron that never gives up. With its 90 g steam boost, 2000 W for constant high steam and Double Active Calc system, this practical iron gives you value for money that lasts! See all benefits

    Simple, fast and effective

    For great results, you want powerful steam and an iron that never gives up. With its 90 g steam boost, 2000 W for constant high steam and Double Active Calc system, this practical iron gives you value for money that lasts! See all benefits

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Find similar products

    Steam iron

    Simple, fast and effective

    For great results, you want powerful steam and an iron that never gives up. With its 90 g steam boost, 2000 W for constant high steam and Double Active Calc system, this practical iron gives you value for money that lasts! See all benefits

    Similar products

    See all steam-iron

      Simple, fast and effective

      Longer-lasting steam performance

      • 30 g
      Non-stick soleplate coating

      Non-stick soleplate coating

      The soleplate of your Philips iron is coated with a special non-stick layer for good gliding performance on all fabrics.

      Calc-clean to prevent your iron from scale build-up

      Calc-clean to prevent your iron from scale build-up

      The calc-clean function enables you to simply flush your Philips iron to remove the calc particles from your iron. This will extend the lifetime of your iron.

      Less refilling with extra-large 300 ml water tank

      Less refilling with extra-large 300 ml water tank

      Fewer refills are required thanks to a large 300 ml water tank. So you can iron more clothes in one go.

      Continuous high steam output for better crease removal

      Continuous high steam helps to remove creases easily.

      Technical Specifications

      • Comfortable ironing

        Additional comfort
        360 degree cord freedom
        Cord length
        2  m
        Suitable for tap water
        Yes

      • Crease removal

        Reaching tricky areas
        Pointed tip
        Spray
        Yes

      • Easy to use

        Control
        • Temperature ready light
        • Variable steam settings
        Reaching tricky areas
        Button groove

      • Smooth gliding

        Soleplate
        Non-stick soleplate

      • Technical specifications

        Frequency
        50–60
        Power
        1470  W
        Voltage
        127  V

      • Weight and dimensions

        Product dimensions
        29.5 x 11.6 x 19.5
        Product weight
        1.2

      Get support for this product

      Go to consumer care

      Suggested products

        Recently viewed products

          Reviews

          Be the first to review this item

          Register

          Subscribe to our newsletter

          Subscribe to our newsletter

          Philips values and respects your privacy. Please read the Privacy Notice for more information

          Thanks for subscribing to our newsletter!

          Sorry, your subscription to our newsletter failed. Please try again later.