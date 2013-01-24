Home
ComfortCare

Steam iron

GC2710
  Simple, fast and effective
    ComfortCare Steam iron

    GC2710
    Simple, fast and effective

    For great results, you want powerful steam and an iron that never gives up. With its 90 g steam boost, 2000 W for constant high steam and Self clean system, this practical Philips steam iron GC2710/02 gives you value for money that lasts!

      • 30 g
      Steam boost up to 90 g for the most stubborn creases

      The iron's 90 g steam boost enables you to easily remove even the most stubborn creases.

      Non-stick soleplate coating

      The soleplate of your Philips iron is coated with a special non-stick layer for good gliding performance on all fabrics.

      Less refilling with extra-large 300 ml water tank

      Fewer refills are required thanks to a large 300 ml water tank. So you can iron more clothes in one go.

      Continuous steam up to 30 g/min for better crease removal

      Continuous steam up to 30 g/min for better crease removal.

      Calc-clean to prevent your iron from scale build-up

      The calc-clean function enables you to simply flush your Philips iron to remove the calc particles from your iron. This will extend the lifetime of your iron.

      Technical Specifications

      • Fast and powerful crease removal

        Soleplate
        Non-stick
        Steam output
        Yes
        Continuous steam output
        30  g/min
        Steam boost
        90  g
        Vertical steaming
        Yes
        Variable steam settings
        Yes
        Spray
        Yes
        Power
        2000  W

      • Easy to use

        Water tank capacity
        300  ml
        Filling and emptying water
        Side-opening door
        Refill any time
        Yes
        Drip stop
        Yes
        Power cord length
        1.9  m
        Cord freedom (swivel)
        360 degree cord freedom

      • Calc management

        Suitable for tap water
        Yes
        Calc clean solution
        Self-clean

      • Technical specifications

        Voltage
        220  V

