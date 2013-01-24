Home
PowerLife

Steam iron

GC2930/30
    Built to perform, day after day

    For great results day after day, you want an iron that never lets you down. With its new SteamGlide soleplate, constant high steam output and Calc buster pill, this practical iron gives you value for money that lasts! See all benefits

      Built to perform, day after day

      With SteamGlide soleplate

      • Steam 35g/min; 120g steam boost
      • SteamGlide soleplate
      • Anti-calc
      • 2300 Watts
      SteamGlide soleplate is Philips premium soleplate

      The SteamGlide soleplate is the best Philips soleplate for your steam iron. It has great scratch resistance, glides excellently and is easy to clean.

      Powerful steam for fast ironing

      This powerful iron heats up quickly and maintains very stable temperatures during ironing, making it easier to remove creases properly.

      Continuous steam output up to 35 g/min

      Continuous steam output of up to 35 g/min gives you the perfect amount of steam to efficiently remove all creases.

      120 g steam boost to remove stubborn creases easily

      The iron's 120 g steam boost enables you to easily remove even the most stubborn creases.

      Vertical steam for crease removal in hanging fabrics

      This Philips iron has a vertical steam function, for crease removal in hanging fabrics.

      The calc pill breaks down calc so you can flush away easily

      After time calc builds up in your iron. This tablet breaks the calc down in to pieces so you can calc clean your iron easily. This cleaning needs to happen once a month.

      Calc clean slider to easily remove scale out of your iron

      This steam iron can be operated with normal tap water, and the calc clean slider makes it easy to remove any built-up scale from your iron. To maintain the performance of your Philips steam iron, you should use this scale clean function once a month when using normal tap water.

      Technical Specifications

      • Fast and powerful crease removal

        Soleplate
        SteamGlide
        Vertical steaming
        Yes
        Variable steam settings
        Yes
        Spray
        Yes
        Continuous steam output
        35  g/min
        Power
        2300  W
        Steam boost
        120  g

      • Comfortable ironing

        Cord length
        1.8  m

      • Easy to use

        Water tank capacity
        300  ml
        Drip-stop
        Yes
        Cord freedom (swivel)
        360 degree cord freedom
        Extra stability
        Rubber bumper
        Power cord length
        1.8  m

      • Calc management

        Suitable for tap water
        Yes
        Calc clean solution
        Double active calc clean

      • Technical specifications

        Product dimensions
        29.5 x 11.6 x 19.5  cm
        Product weight
        1.2  kg
        Voltage
        220-240  V

