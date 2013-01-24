Home
  • Built for powerful ironing Built for powerful ironing Built for powerful ironing
    For great results day after day, you want an iron that never lets you down. With its new SteamGlide soleplate, constant high steam output and Calc buster pill, this practical iron gives you value for money that lasts! See all benefits

    For great results day after day, you want an iron that never lets you down. With its new SteamGlide soleplate, constant high steam output and Calc buster pill, this practical iron gives you value for money that lasts! See all benefits

      • Steam 40g/min; 130g steam boost
      • SteamGlide soleplate
      • Safety Auto off + Anti-calc
      • 2400 Watts
      The SteamGlide soleplate is the best Philips soleplate for your steam iron. It has great scratch resistance, glides excellently and is easy to clean.

      2400 Watt enables constant high steam output.

      The Philips steam iron with continuous steam output of up to 40 g/min gives you the perfect amount of steam to efficiently remove all creases.

      The steam boost can be used for vertical steaming and tough creases.

      This Philips iron has a vertical steam function, for crease removal in hanging fabrics.

      Iron shuts off automatically when the iron is held still for 30s on its soleplate, lying on its side for 30s or standing on its heel rest for 8 minutes.

      Technical Specifications

      • Fast and powerful crease removal

        Soleplate
        SteamGlide
        Vertical steaming
        Yes
        Variable steam settings
        Yes
        Spray
        Yes

      • Comfortable ironing

        Cord length
        1.8  m

      • Easy to use

        Water tank capacity
        300  ml
        Drip stop
        Yes
        Safety auto off
        Yes
        Cord freedom (swivel)
        360 degree cord freedom
        Extra stability
        Rubber bumper
        Power cord length
        • 1.8 m outside Europe
        • 1.9 m within Europe

      • Calc management

        Suitable for tap water
        Yes
        Calc clean solution
        Double active calc clean

      • Technical specifications

        Power Global
        2400  W
        Voltage
        220-240 V

      • Weight and dimensions

        Product dimensions
        29.5 x 11.6 x 19.5
        Product weight
        1.2  kg

      • Crease removal

        Continuous steam
        Up to 40 gr/min
        Steam Boost
        Up to 130 gr/min

