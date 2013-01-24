Home
  Built to perform, day after day
    With its anti-scratch SteamGlide soleplate, consistently high steam output and integrated Calc-Clean function, this high-quality iron gives you performance that lasts.

    PowerLife Steam iron

GC2994/20R1

      4 x longer life

      • 2400 W
      • 40 g/min continuous steam
      • 150 g steam boost
      • SteamGlide soleplate
      2400 W to heat up quickly

      2400 W to heat up quickly

      Delivers a fast warm-up and powerful performance.

      Steam output up to 40 g/min for strong, steady performance

      Steam output up to 40 g/min for strong, steady performance

      Strong and consistent steam output to remove creases faster.

      Up to 150 g steam boost blasts stubborn creases

      Up to 150 g steam boost blasts stubborn creases

      Penetrates deeper into fabrics to easily remove stubborn creases.

      Vertical steaming for hanging fabrics

      Vertical steaming for hanging fabrics

      The vertical steam function lets you refresh garments right on the hanger and remove creases from curtains as they hang. No ironing board required.

      Scratch-resistant SteamGlide soleplate provides good gliding

      Scratch-resistant SteamGlide soleplate provides good gliding

      Our special SteamGlide soleplate smoothly glides over any fabric. It's also non stick, scratch resistant and easy to clean.

      Built-in calc-clean slider, long-lasting steam performance

      Built-in calc-clean slider, long-lasting steam performance

      This iron operates with ordinary tap water. Calc-clean is a built-in cleaning function to remove calcium build-up, or lime scale, and maintain peak performance.

      Tested cord for maximum durability and safety

      Tested cord for maximum durability and safety

      All our steam iron cables are rigorously tested for maximum safety and durability.

      Drip stop keeps garments spotless while ironing

      Drip stop keeps garments spotless while ironing

      Our Drip Stop system lets you iron delicate fabrics at low temperatures with confidence. There's no need to worry about water droplets causing stains.

      Comfortable, textured handle for easy grip

      Comfortable, textured handle for easy grip

      A textured handle ensures you a comfortable, ergonomic grip, so you can keep hold of the iron without ever slipping.

      Technical Specifications

      • Easy to use

        Drip Stop
        Yes
        Water tank capacity
        320  ml
        Extra-large filling hole
        Yes
        Extra-stable heel rest
        Yes
        Tap water suitable
        Yes
        Soleplate name
        SteamGlide

      • Fast crease removal

        Water spray
        Yes
        Continuous steam
        40  g/min
        Power
        2400  W
        Steam boost
        150  g

      • Green efficiency

        User manual
        100% recycled paper

      • Guarantee

        2 year worldwide guarantee
        Yes

      • Size and weight

        Packaging dimensions (W x H x D)
        33.2 x 16.7 x 13.7  cm
        Product dimensions (W x H x D)
        31.2 x 14.7 x 12.7  cm
        Weight of iron
        1.255  kg

      • Scale management

        Descaling and cleaning
        Built-in Calc-Clean Slider

