Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage
EN
AR
1

Search terms

Steam iron

GC3230
Overall Rating / 5
  • Great results, minimum effort Great results, minimum effort Great results, minimum effort
    -{discount-value}

    Steam iron

    GC3230
    Overall Rating / 5

    Great results, minimum effort

    EasyCare - Makes the art of looking smart easier!

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Find similar products

    Steam iron

    Great results, minimum effort

    EasyCare - Makes the art of looking smart easier!

    Great results, minimum effort

    EasyCare - Makes the art of looking smart easier!

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Find similar products

    Steam iron

    Great results, minimum effort

    EasyCare - Makes the art of looking smart easier!

    Similar products

    See all steam-iron

      Great results, minimum effort

      3 x easier

      The pointed tip makes ironing along buttons and seams easy

      The pointed tip makes ironing along buttons and seams easy

      The pointed tip makes ironing along buttons and seams easy.

      Drip-stop system keeps your garments spotless while ironing

      Drip-stop system keeps your garments spotless while ironing

      Your Philips steam iron's Drip-Stop system lets you iron delicate fabrics at low temperatures without having to worry about stains from water droplets.

      Extra-large water inlet for fast, easy filling

      Extra-large water inlet for fast, easy filling

      With the extra-large water inlet, adding water to your iron is quick and easy. It only takes a few seconds, and there's no more risk of spilling water everywhere!

      Extra long cord for maximum reach

      Extra long cord for maximum reach

      With EasyCare's extra-long 3 m cord, you can easily reach right up to the edges of your ironing board – and further!

      Extra-clear indicator for highly visible water level

      Extra-clear indicator for highly visible water level

      The extra-clear indicator of your Philips iron makes the water level highly visible, so you always know if you have enough water at a glance.

      Less refilling with extra-large 300 ml water tank

      Less refilling with extra-large 300 ml water tank

      Fewer refills are required thanks to a large 300 ml water tank. So you can iron more clothes in one go.

      Double Active Calc System prevents scale build-up

      Double Active Calc System prevents scale build-up

      The Double Active Calc system of your Philips steam iron prevents scale build-up through anti-scale pills and an easy-to-use calc clean function.

      Technical Specifications

      • Comfortable ironing

        Additional comfort
        • 360 degree cord freedom
        • Extra-clear water level indicator
        Anti-scale management
        Double Active Calc System
        Cord length
        3  m
        No leakage
        Drip-stop system
        Water tank capacity
        300  ml

      • Crease removal

        Continuous steam
        Up to 35 gr/min
        Reaching tricky areas
        Pointed tip
        Spray
        Yes
        Steam Boost
        Up to 90 gr/min
        Vertical Steam
        Yes

      • Easy to use

        Easy to set up and store
        • Extra-large water inlet
        • Integrated cord storage solution
        Fast heat-up
        Yes

      • Smooth gliding

        Soleplate
        Careeza soleplate

      • Technical specifications

        Frequency
        50–60
        Power
        2200
        Voltage
        220 - 240

      • Weight and dimensions

        Product dimensions
        303 x 120 x 152
        Product weight
        1.34

      Get support for this product

      Go to consumer care

      Suggested products

        Recently viewed products

          Reviews

          Be the first to review this item

          Register

          Subscribe to our newsletter

          Subscribe to our newsletter

          Philips values and respects your privacy. Please read the Privacy Notice for more information

          Thanks for subscribing to our newsletter!

          Sorry, your subscription to our newsletter failed. Please try again later.