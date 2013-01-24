Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage
EN
AR
1

Search terms

EasyCare

Steam iron

GC3593/27
Overall Rating / 5
  • 2400 W Power for great performance 2400 W Power for great performance 2400 W Power for great performance
    -{discount-value}

    EasyCare Steam iron

    GC3593/27
    Overall Rating / 5

    2400 W Power for great performance

    This powerful Philips iron comes with the most robust soleplate of all irons. Nothing can scratch this iron while it glides smoothly over your garment. The powerful steam boost helps you to blast all creases away easily. See all benefits

    EasyCare Steam iron

    2400 W Power for great performance

    This powerful Philips iron comes with the most robust soleplate of all irons. Nothing can scratch this iron while it glides smoothly over your garment. The powerful steam boost helps you to blast all creases away easily. See all benefits

    2400 W Power for great performance

    This powerful Philips iron comes with the most robust soleplate of all irons. Nothing can scratch this iron while it glides smoothly over your garment. The powerful steam boost helps you to blast all creases away easily. See all benefits

    EasyCare Steam iron

    2400 W Power for great performance

    This powerful Philips iron comes with the most robust soleplate of all irons. Nothing can scratch this iron while it glides smoothly over your garment. The powerful steam boost helps you to blast all creases away easily. See all benefits

    Similar products

    See all steam-iron

      2400 W Power for great performance

      With scratch-proof Anodilium soleplate

      • Safety auto off
      • Anodilium soleplate
      • Metallic tip
      • 2400 Watts
      Steam tip allows you to have steam in hard-to-reach areas

      Steam tip allows you to have steam in hard-to-reach areas

      The unique steam tip of this Philips iron combines a particularly pointed front of the soleplate with special elongated steam slots in the tip to reach right into the smallest and most difficult areas for the best ironing results.

      Drip-stop system keeps your garments spotless while ironing

      Drip-stop system keeps your garments spotless while ironing

      Your Philips steam iron's Drip-Stop system lets you iron delicate fabrics at low temperatures without having to worry about stains from water droplets.

      Scratch-resistant, highly durable Anodilium soleplate

      Scratch-resistant, highly durable Anodilium soleplate

      Excellent gliding, excellent scratch resistance, excellent to clean, excellent durability!

      3 types of automatic shut-off

      3 types of automatic shut-off

      Iron shuts off automatically when the iron is held still for 30s on its soleplate, lying on its side for 30s or standing on its heel rest for 8 minutes.

      Continuous steam output up to 40 g/min

      Continuous steam output up to 40 g/min

      The Philips steam iron with continuous steam output of up to 40 g/min gives you the perfect amount of steam to efficiently remove all creases.

      150 g steam boost to remove stubborn creases easily

      150 g steam boost to remove stubborn creases easily

      The iron's 150 g steam boost enables you to easily remove even the most stubborn creases.

      Vertical steam for crease removal in hanging fabrics

      Vertical steam for crease removal in hanging fabrics

      This Philips iron has a vertical steam function, for crease removal in hanging fabrics.

      Soft grip for lasting ironing comfort

      The soft handgrip of this Philips iron allows for comfortable ironing even during longer sessions.

      Technical Specifications

      • Fast and powerful crease removal

        Soleplate
        Anodilium
        Continuous steam output
        40  g/min
        Steam boost
        150  g
        Vertical steaming
        Yes
        Variable steam settings
        Yes
        Spray
        Yes
        Steam tip
        Yes
        Power
        2400  W

      • Easy to use

        Water tank capacity
        300  ml
        Filling and emptying water
        Extra-large filling hole
        Drip stop
        Yes
        Soft grip
        Yes
        Safety auto off
        Yes
        Cord storage
        Cord clip
        Power cord length
        2.5  m
        Cord freedom (swivel)
        360 degree cord freedom

      • Calc management

        Suitable for tap water
        Yes
        Calc clean solution
        Double active calc clean

      • Technical specifications

        Voltage
        220 - 240  V

      • Weight and dimensions

        Product dimensions (W x H x D)
        32.8 x 12.9 x 16.3  cm
        Weight of iron
        1.64  kg

      Get support for this product

      Go to consumer care

      Suggested products

        Recently viewed products

          Reviews

          Be the first to review this item

          Register

          Subscribe to our newsletter

          Subscribe to our newsletter

          Philips values and respects your privacy. Please read the Privacy Notice for more information

          Thanks for subscribing to our newsletter!

          Sorry, your subscription to our newsletter failed. Please try again later.