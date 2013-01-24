Home
Steam iron

GC3740/32
1 Awards
  100% steam power, 20%* less energy
    Steam iron

    GC3740/32
    1 Awards

    100% steam power, 20%* less energy

    The innovative feature in the Philips steam iron makes sure you get 100% steam power to remove creases thoroughly. At the same time, it saves 20%* energy automatically, because it eliminates wasted steam. See all benefits

      100% steam power, 20%* less energy

      Greener Every Day

      • 2400 W
      • 150 g steam boost
      • ECO
      Automatic Energy Saving

      Automatic Energy Saving

      Automatic Energy Saving. The innovative feature in the Philips steam iron makes sure you get 100% steam power to remove creases thoroughly. At the same time, it saves energy automatically, because it eliminates wasted steam.

      SteamGlide soleplate is Philips premium soleplate

      SteamGlide soleplate is Philips premium soleplate

      The SteamGlide soleplate is the best Philips soleplate for your steam iron. It has great scratch resistance, glides excellently and is easy to clean.

      Steam tip allows you to have steam in hard-to-reach areas

      Steam tip allows you to have steam in hard-to-reach areas

      The unique steam tip of this Philips iron combines a particularly pointed front of the soleplate with special elongated steam slots in the tip to reach right into the smallest and most difficult areas for the best ironing results.

      Double Active Calc System prevents scale build-up

      Double Active Calc System prevents scale build-up

      The Double Active Calc system of your Philips steam iron prevents scale build-up through anti-scale pills and an easy-to-use calc clean function.

      Continuous steam output up to 40 g/min

      Continuous steam output up to 40 g/min

      The Philips steam iron with continuous steam output of up to 40 g/min gives you the perfect amount of steam to efficiently remove all creases.

      150 g steam boost to remove stubborn creases easily

      150 g steam boost to remove stubborn creases easily

      The iron's 150 g steam boost enables you to easily remove even the most stubborn creases.

      Soft grip for lasting ironing comfort

      The soft handgrip of this Philips iron allows for comfortable ironing even during longer sessions.

      Technical Specifications

      • Fast and powerful crease removal

        Soleplate
        SteamGlide
        Continuous steam output
        40  g/min
        Steam boost
        150  g
        Vertical steaming
        Yes
        Spray
        Yes
        Steam tip
        Yes
        Power
        2400  W

      • Easy to use

        Water tank capacity
        300  ml
        Filling and emptying water
        Extra-large filling hole
        Drip stop
        Yes
        Soft grip
        Yes
        Cord storage
        Cord clip
        Cord freedom (swivel)
        180 degree cord freedom

      • Sustainability

        Energy saving
        20% energy reduction

      • Calc management

        Suitable for tap water
        Yes
        Calc clean solution
        Double active calc clean

      • Technical specifications

        Weight of iron
        1.6  kg
        Voltage
        220 - 240  V

