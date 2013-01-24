Home
Azur Performer

Steam iron

GC3803/30
    Faster, Easier and Smarter

    The Philips steam iron Azur Performer combines powerful performance with ease of use. Our Auto Steam Control provides the right amount of steam for each garment. The SteamGlide soleplate delivers great gliding to speed up your ironing.

    Azur Performer Steam iron

    Faster, Easier and Smarter

    Faster, Easier and Smarter

      Faster, Easier and Smarter

      With our innovative steam and temperature control

      • Steam 40g/min; 140g steam boost
      • SteamGlide soleplate
      • Anti-calc
      • 2400 Watts
      2400 W for quick iron heat-up

      2400 W for quick iron heat-up

      With 2400 W, the Azur Performer Plus steam iron will heat up quickly and give a powerful performance to deliver super ironing results.

      Steam output of up to 40 g/min for better crease removal

      Steam output of up to 40 g/min for better crease removal

      Continuous steam output of up to 40 g/min gives you the perfect amount of steam to efficiently remove all creases.

      Steam boost up to 140 g

      Steam boost up to 140 g

      Steam boost up to 140 g for fast removal of even the most stubborn creases.

      SteamGlide soleplate for smooth and easy gliding

      SteamGlide soleplate for smooth and easy gliding

      The SteamGlide soleplate on the Azur Performer steam iron provides a premium gliding experience, great scratch resistance and easy cleaning.

      Double Active Calc System to help prevent calc build-up

      Double Active Calc System to help prevent calc build-up

      Your Philips steam iron's Double Active Calc system prevents scale build-up through anti-scale pills and an easy-to-use calc clean function. Regular cleaning of calc from your steam iron results in fewer white stains from calc and longer steam performance, giving better ironing results.

      Auto Steam Control for the right steam for each garment

      Auto Steam Control for the right steam for each garment

      Auto Steam Control takes away the worry of selecting the amount of steam you need. Just select the temperature for the garments you're ironing and off you go.

      Triple precision tip for optimal control and visibility

      Triple precision tip for optimal control and visibility

      The pointed tip on the Philips Azur Performer is very precise in 3 ways: it has a pointed tip, a button groove and a sleek nose design. The Triple Precision tip enables you to reach into even the trickiest areas, e.g. around buttons or between pleats.

      Optimal weight for easier manoeuvrability over your garments

      Optimal weight for easier manoeuvrability over your garments

      The iron has an optimal weight for moving easily over any garment, making ironing less of a hassle and making it easy to move the iron constantly between the board and its heel rest.

      Technical Specifications

      • Fast and powerful crease removal

        Soleplate
        SteamGlide
        Continuous steam output
        40  g/min
        Steam boost
        140  g
        Vertical steaming
        Yes
        Spray
        Yes
        Power
        2400  W

      • Comfortable ironing

        Cord length
        2  m

      • Easy to use

        Water tank capacity
        300  ml
        Filling and emptying water
        Side-opening door
        Drip-stop
        Yes
        Soft grip
        Yes
        Cord storage
        Cord clip
        Power cord length
        2  m
        Reaching tricky areas
        Triple precision tip
        Fast and easy filling
        Yes

      • Sustainability

        ECO setting
        20% energy reduction

      • Calc management

        Calc clean solution
        Double active calc clean

