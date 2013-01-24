Faster, Easier and Smarter
The Philips steam iron Azur Performer combines powerful performance with ease of use. Our Auto Steam Control provides the right amount of steam for each garment. The SteamGlide soleplate delivers great gliding to speed up your ironing. See all benefits
With 2400 W, the Azur Performer Plus steam iron will heat up quickly and give a powerful performance to deliver super ironing results.
Continuous steam output of up to 40 g/min gives you the perfect amount of steam to efficiently remove all creases.
Steam boost up to 140 g for fast removal of even the most stubborn creases.
The SteamGlide soleplate on the Azur Performer steam iron provides a premium gliding experience, great scratch resistance and easy cleaning.
Your Philips steam iron's Double Active Calc system prevents scale build-up through anti-scale pills and an easy-to-use calc clean function. Regular cleaning of calc from your steam iron results in fewer white stains from calc and longer steam performance, giving better ironing results.
Auto Steam Control takes away the worry of selecting the amount of steam you need. Just select the temperature for the garments you're ironing and off you go.
The pointed tip on the Philips Azur Performer is very precise in 3 ways: it has a pointed tip, a button groove and a sleek nose design. The Triple Precision tip enables you to reach into even the trickiest areas, e.g. around buttons or between pleats.
The iron has an optimal weight for moving easily over any garment, making ironing less of a hassle and making it easy to move the iron constantly between the board and its heel rest.
Fast and powerful crease removal
Comfortable ironing
Easy to use
Sustainability
Calc management