Steam iron

GC4440
  • Power with precision Power with precision Power with precision
    Steam iron

    GC4440
    Power with precision

    For easy removal of the toughest creases, this powerful steam iron with Ionic DeepSteam is just what you need. Together with the SteamGlide soleplate, it gives you great gliding with powerful steam, reaching deep into the garment.

    Steam iron

    Power with precision

    Power with precision

    Steam iron

    Power with precision

      Power with precision

      Easy crease removal with Ionic DeepSteam

      Smaller steam particles reach deeper into toughest creases

      The ionisation process creates smaller steam particles that reach deeper into the fabric. This means even the toughest creases are removed easily.

      Steam tip allows you to have steam in hard-to-reach areas

      The unique steam tip of this Philips iron combines a particularly pointed front of the soleplate with special elongated steam slots in the tip to reach right into the smallest and most difficult areas for the best ironing results.

      SteamGlide soleplate is Philips premium soleplate

      The SteamGlide soleplate is the best Philips soleplate for your steam iron. It has great scratch resistance, glides excellently and is easy to clean.

      Continuous steam output up to 40 g/min

      The Philips steam iron with continuous steam output of up to 40 g/min gives you the perfect amount of steam to efficiently remove all creases.

      Electronic shut-off when iron is left unattended

      The electronic shut-off automatically switches the iron off when it is left unattended or tips over.

      Heat protective cover allows immediate safe storage

      Heat protective cover allows immediate safe storage.

      100 g steam boost to remove stubborn creases easily

      Steam boost up to 100 g for fast removal of even the most stubborn creases.

      Extra long 3 m cord for maximum reach

      With the extra-long 3-m cord of your Philips iron, you can easily reach right up to the edges of your ironing board - and further!

      Technical Specifications

      • Accessories

        Included in pack
        • Cord binder for easy cord storage
        • Heat protective cover

      • Comfortable ironing

        Additional comfort
        • 360 degree cord freedom
        • Soft grip
        Anti-scale management
        Double Active Calc System
        No leakage
        Drip-stop system
        Safe in use
        • Automatic shut-off when iron is left unattended
        • Exceeds international drop test standards
        Suitable for tap water
        Yes
        Water tank capacity
        335  ml

      • Crease removal

        Continuous steam
        Up to 40 gr/min
        Ionic Deepsteam
        Ionic DeepSteam
        Reaching tricky areas
        Steam tip
        Spray
        Yes
        Steam Boost
        Up to 100 gr/min
        Vertical Steam
        Yes

      • Easy to use

        Fast heat-up
        Yes

      • Smooth gliding

        Soleplate
        SteamGlide soleplate

      • Technical specifications

        Frequency
        50–60
        Power
        2400
        Voltage
        220 - 240

      • Weight and dimensions

        Product dimensions
        303 x 120 x 152
        Product weight
        1.70

