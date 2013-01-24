2-in-1: great cordless iron and a powerful steam iron in one

2-in-1 function gives you a powerful cordless steam iron, which can be easily converted into a corded steam iron. Enjoy the ultimate freedom of movement in the cordless mode without changing your ironing pattern: the iron will charge itself on the docking station while you rearrange the garment. Though fabric? Switch to the corded mode and iron as with any other steam iron.