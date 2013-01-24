Freedom of motion, freedom of choice
No more compromise between freedom and results. Iron with Azur FreeMotion as usual, just without the cord. Charge the iron on the base while you rearrange a garment. Tough creases? Switch easily to corded mode to have continuous power flow. See all benefits
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Freedom of motion, freedom of choice
No more compromise between freedom and results. Iron with Azur FreeMotion as usual, just without the cord. Charge the iron on the base while you rearrange a garment. Tough creases? Switch easily to corded mode to have continuous power flow. See all benefits
Freedom of motion, freedom of choice
No more compromise between freedom and results. Iron with Azur FreeMotion as usual, just without the cord. Charge the iron on the base while you rearrange a garment. Tough creases? Switch easily to corded mode to have continuous power flow. See all benefits
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Freedom of motion, freedom of choice
No more compromise between freedom and results. Iron with Azur FreeMotion as usual, just without the cord. Charge the iron on the base while you rearrange a garment. Tough creases? Switch easily to corded mode to have continuous power flow. See all benefits
2-in-1 function gives you a powerful cordless steam iron, which can be easily converted into a corded steam iron. Enjoy the ultimate freedom of movement in the cordless mode without changing your ironing pattern: the iron will charge itself on the docking station while you rearrange the garment. Though fabric? Switch to the corded mode and iron as with any other steam iron.
The steam boost can be used for vertical steaming and tough creases.
This Philips iron has a vertical steam function, for crease removal in hanging fabrics.
Remove even the toughest creases by releasing the maximum continuous steam rate with the Turbo steam function. While the steam boost function releases a single shot of steam, turbo steam releases a continuous flow of steam at its maximum rate for a few minutes on demand.
Excellent gliding, excellent scratch resistance, excellent to clean, excellent durability!
Continous steam output of up to 30 g/min for better crease removal.
The calc clean function enables you to simply flush your Philips iron to remove the calc particles out of your iron. This will extend the lifetime of your iron.
Comfortable ironing
Fast & powerful crease removal
Technical specifications
Calc management