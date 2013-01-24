Home
AZUR 2-in-1

Cordless steam iron

GC4810/27
    Freedom of motion, freedom of choice

    No more compromise between freedom and results. Iron with Azur FreeMotion as usual, just without the cord. Charge the iron on the base while you rearrange a garment. Tough creases? Switch easily to corded mode to have continuous power flow. See all benefits

      Powerful steam, with or without cord

      • 30 g/min; 160 g steam boost
      • Anodilium Soleplate
      • 2000 Iron Watts
      2-in-1 function gives you a powerful cordless steam iron, which can be easily converted into a corded steam iron. Enjoy the ultimate freedom of movement in the cordless mode without changing your ironing pattern: the iron will charge itself on the docking station while you rearrange the garment. Though fabric? Switch to the corded mode and iron as with any other steam iron.

      The steam boost can be used for vertical steaming and tough creases.

      This Philips iron has a vertical steam function, for crease removal in hanging fabrics.

      Remove even the toughest creases by releasing the maximum continuous steam rate with the Turbo steam function. While the steam boost function releases a single shot of steam, turbo steam releases a continuous flow of steam at its maximum rate for a few minutes on demand.

      Excellent gliding, excellent scratch resistance, excellent to clean, excellent durability!

      Continous steam output of up to 30 g/min for better crease removal.

      The calc clean function enables you to simply flush your Philips iron to remove the calc particles out of your iron. This will extend the lifetime of your iron.

      Technical Specifications

      • Comfortable ironing

        Soleplate
        Anodilium
        Steam tip
        Yes
        Cord length
        2.4 m
        Drip-stop
        Yes
        Suitable for tap water
        Yes
        2-in-1 cord/cordless function
        Yes
        Ironing board safety clip
        Yes

      • Fast & powerful crease removal

        Shot of steam
        160 g
        Vertical steaming
        Yes
        Spray
        Yes
        Turbo steam
        Yes
        Continuous steam output
        30 g/min

      • Technical specifications

        Power
        2000W
        Voltage
        220 - 240
        Cord length
        2.4 m
        Water tank capacity
        250 ml

      • Calc management

        Calc clean solution
        Double active calc clean

