PerfectCare Xpress

Pressurised steam iron

GC5050/02
    PerfectCare Xpress Pressurised steam iron

    GC5050/02
    Carefree ironing, no setting required

    Iron any ironable garment from silk, to linen, to cotton, to cashmere…in any order, without adjusting the temperature. Philips PerfectCare Xpress delivers great results without risk of burn or shine for all garments. Truly simple ironing See all benefits

      Carefree ironing, no setting required

      With compact, powerful steam generator inside

      • Steam 50g/min
      • Anodilium soleplate
      • Safety Auto off + Anti-calc
      • Safe for all ironable garments
      100% safe on all ironable garments

      100% safe on all ironable garments

      100% safe on all fabrics even the most delicate like silk, cashmere, wool, polyester. Independent iron testing institutes have used PerfectCare on the most sensitive ironable garments and they confirmed excellent ironing results.

      100% easy to use, no adjustment required

      100% easy to use, no adjustment required

      100% easy to use, no adjustment required. You can now iron all ironable garments one after the other, without having to wait or to adjust the iron's temperature dial.

      100% fast on all fabrics; no other steam iron is faster

      100% fast on all fabrics; no other steam iron is faster

      100% fast to iron, no sorting required. Iron all your garments with more effective steam.

      Scratch-resistant, highly durable Anodilium soleplate

      Scratch-resistant, highly durable Anodilium soleplate

      Excellent gliding, excellent scratch resistance, excellent to clean, excellent durability!

      2600 W iron for fast heat-up and powerful performance

      2600 W iron for fast heat-up and powerful performance

      2600 W iron for fast heat-up and powerful performance on all your ironable garments.

      Auto Steam Sensor activates the steam automatically

      Auto Steam Sensor activates the steam automatically

      The innovative Auto Steam Sensor with motion detection activates the steam automatically when the iron is moved on the ironing board. This always gives you the right amount of steam for effective crease removal, while reducing wasted steam. Great results and energy efficiency

      Constant powerful steam up to 50 g/min

      Constant powerful steam up to 50 g/min

      Constant powerful steam up to 50 g/min for better crease removal for all your garments.

      Iron with smart light feedback indicator

      Iron with smart light feedback indicator

      Smart light feedback indicates the status of the iron at any time.

      OptimalTemp: The perfect combination of steam and temperature

      OptimalTemp: The perfect combination of steam and temperature

      One perfect setting for all your clothes. Always the perfect combination of steam and temperature because: 1) Advanced Smart Control Processor sets the perfect combination of steam and temperature 2) The ultra-powerful cyclonic steam chamber delivers powerful constant steam for all your fabrics

      3 types of automatic shut-off

      3 types of automatic shut-off

      Iron shuts off automatically when the iron is held still for 30s on its soleplate, lying on its side for 30s or standing on its heel rest for 8 minutes.

      Technical Specifications

      • Fast and powerful crease removal

        Soleplate
        Anodilium
        OptimalTEMP technology
        Yes
        Continuous steam output
        50  g/min
        Steam tip
        Yes
        Power
        2600  W
        Vertical steaming
        Yes

      • Comfortable ironing

        Cord length
        2.5  m

      • Easy to use

        Water tank capacity
        320  ml
        Drip-stop
        Yes
        Soft grip
        Yes
        Safety auto off
        Yes
        Cord storage
        Cord clip
        Power cord length
        2.5  m
        Cord freedom (swivel)
        360 degree cord freedom
        Safe for all fabrics
        Even for delicates such as silks

      • Calc management

        Suitable for tap water
        Yes
        Calc clean solution
        Anti-calc tablets and rinsing

