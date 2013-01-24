Carefree ironing, no setting required
Iron any ironable garment from silk, to linen, to cotton, to cashmere…in any order, without adjusting the temperature. Philips PerfectCare Xpress delivers great results without risk of burn or shine for all garments. Truly simple ironing See all benefits
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
100% safe on all fabrics even the most delicate like silk, cashmere, wool, polyester. Independent iron testing institutes have used PerfectCare on the most sensitive ironable garments and they confirmed excellent ironing results.
100% easy to use, no adjustment required. You can now iron all ironable garments one after the other, without having to wait or to adjust the iron's temperature dial.
100% fast to iron, no sorting required. Iron all your garments with more effective steam.
Excellent gliding, excellent scratch resistance, excellent to clean, excellent durability!
2600 W iron for fast heat-up and powerful performance on all your ironable garments.
The innovative Auto Steam Sensor with motion detection activates the steam automatically when the iron is moved on the ironing board. This always gives you the right amount of steam for effective crease removal, while reducing wasted steam. Great results and energy efficiency
Constant powerful steam up to 50 g/min for better crease removal for all your garments.
Smart light feedback indicates the status of the iron at any time.
One perfect setting for all your clothes. Always the perfect combination of steam and temperature because: 1) Advanced Smart Control Processor sets the perfect combination of steam and temperature 2) The ultra-powerful cyclonic steam chamber delivers powerful constant steam for all your fabrics
Iron shuts off automatically when the iron is held still for 30s on its soleplate, lying on its side for 30s or standing on its heel rest for 8 minutes.
Fast and powerful crease removal
Comfortable ironing
Easy to use
Calc management