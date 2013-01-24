Easy crease removal every day
Philips EasyTouch Plus garment steamer is designed for easy crease removal every day. With a wide range of essential steaming solutions, it is a perfect appliance for quick touch-ups, delicate and difficult-to-iron clothes.
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
This EasyTouch Plus steamer is equipped with a 25%-larger steam plate* compared to previous models. This allows you to cover more fabric in one stroke, making steaming your garment more efficient.
Set your preferred steam setting for optimal results on different kinds of fabric.
Integrated with double adjustable poles to hang your garments while using the steamer. Collapsible for easy storage
Special garment hanger lets you easily hang garments including shirts, dresses and trousers while using the steamer.
A glove to protect your hand during steaming is included.
Prolong the lifetime of your appliance by using the Easy de-calc descaling function regularly.
Use the brush accessory with thicker garments like coats for better steam penetration and a smoother finish.
Large, detachable, transparent water tank suitable for long steaming sessions. Easy refill with large filling hole.
Providing support during steaming is essential for achieving better results. Thanks to the additional support accessory, crisp results are now easier to achieve.
The steamer is safe to use on all fabrics. It is a great solution for delicate fabrics like silk and cashmere.
Pleats made easy with pleat-making accessory.
Powerful continuous steam is blown through the nozzles, enabling you to remove creases with only a few strokes.
