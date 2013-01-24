Home
    EasyTouch Plus Garment Steamer

    GC523/68
    Overall Rating / 5

    Easy crease removal every day

    Philips EasyTouch Plus garment steamer is designed for easy crease removal every day. With a wide range of essential steaming solutions, it is a perfect appliance for quick touch-ups, delicate and difficult-to-iron clothes.

      Easy crease removal every day

      Thanks to essential steaming solutions

      • 1600 W, 32 g/min
      • 5 steam settings
      • 1.6 L Detachable tank
      • Mat accessory
      Cover more in one stroke with 25% bigger* steam plate

      Cover more in one stroke with 25% bigger* steam plate

      This EasyTouch Plus steamer is equipped with a 25%-larger steam plate* compared to previous models. This allows you to cover more fabric in one stroke, making steaming your garment more efficient.

      5 steam settings for different kinds of fabric

      5 steam settings for different kinds of fabric

      Set your preferred steam setting for optimal results on different kinds of fabric.

      Adjustable double pole for various height settings

      Adjustable double pole for various height settings

      Integrated with double adjustable poles to hang your garments while using the steamer. Collapsible for easy storage

      Special garment hanger

      Special garment hanger

      Special garment hanger lets you easily hang garments including shirts, dresses and trousers while using the steamer.

      Glove for extra protection during steaming

      Glove for extra protection during steaming

      A glove to protect your hand during steaming is included.

      Easy de-calc function for longer product lifetime

      Easy de-calc function for longer product lifetime

      Prolong the lifetime of your appliance by using the Easy de-calc descaling function regularly.

      Fabric brush for deeper steam penetration on thick garments

      Fabric brush for deeper steam penetration on thick garments

      Use the brush accessory with thicker garments like coats for better steam penetration and a smoother finish.

      Large detachable water tank for easy refilling at any time

      Large detachable water tank for easy refilling at any time

      Large, detachable, transparent water tank suitable for long steaming sessions. Easy refill with large filling hole.

      Support accessory for crisp results achieved easily

      Support accessory for crisp results achieved easily

      Providing support during steaming is essential for achieving better results. Thanks to the additional support accessory, crisp results are now easier to achieve.

      Safe to use on all garments

      Safe to use on all garments

      The steamer is safe to use on all fabrics. It is a great solution for delicate fabrics like silk and cashmere.

      Pleats made easy with pleat making accessory

      Pleats made easy with pleat making accessory

      Pleats made easy with pleat-making accessory.

      Powerful continuous steam

      Powerful continuous steam

      Powerful continuous steam is blown through the nozzles, enabling you to remove creases with only a few strokes.

      Technical Specifications

      • Fast crease removal

        Continuous steam
        32  g/min
        Power
        1600  W
        Ready to use
        < 1  min
        Variable steam
        5  levels
        Variable steam levels
        Yes
        Vertical steam
        Yes
        Voltage
        220-240  V

      • Easy to use

        Safe on all ironable fabrics
        Even delicates like silk
        Water tank capacity
        1600  ml
        Detachable water tank
        Yes
        Integrated power plug
        Yes

      • Scale management

        Descaling and cleaning
        Easy De-calc

      • Accessories included

        Brush
        Yes
        Glove for extra protection
        Yes
        Pleat maker
        Yes
        Adjustable double pole
        Yes
        Support accessory
        Yes
        Garment hanger with trouser clips
        Yes

      • Guarantee

        2 year worldwide guarantee
        Yes

      • Green efficiency

        Product packaging
        100% recyclable
        User manual
        100% recycled paper

          • Compared to the previous model GC506
