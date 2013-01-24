Professional results for all garments
Thanks to the innovative PureSteam technology and tiltable ErgoFit board, the new ProTouch 2-in-1 garment steamer ensures powerful steam performance to give you professional and crisp results for years to come!* See all benefits
The innovative PureSteam technology is fundamentally different from that used in other steamers. With up to 3-bar pump pressure, it generates powerful steam that penetrates deep into the garments, enabling you to remove creases with only a few strokes.
Other steamers lose steam performance easily over time because of scale build-up, even if you clean them regularly. With the innovative PureSteam technology, the heater is automatically descaled while generating steam. This prevents scale from building up. It is so effective that the steam will be powerful for years to come*.
Steamers need to be descaled regularly to guarantee steam performance. With our new PureSteam technology, the heater is automatically descaled while generating steam, so you don't need to worry about it.
The ErgoFit board is designed to suit how you steam. It can be tilted by 30°, which gives stable and comfortable support for making pleats and achieving crisp results. The shoulder shape of the board also provides a better fit for the garment.
By pressing the steam selection button on the handle, you can easily change the steam level for different fabrics - no need to bend down!
Set your preferred steam setting for optimal results on different kinds of fabric.
When you want to pause during steaming, just put the steamer head on the dock and the steam will automatically stop, saving both energy and water
The Precision tips of the steamer head enable you to reach challenging areas such as the collar, the shoulder and between the buttons, giving you precise results.
When the water runs out, the power light will start blinking to remind you. If the product isn't used for another 8 minutes, it will go into standby mode automatically, ensuring its safety.
The steamer is safe to use on all fabrics. It is a great solution for delicate fabrics like silk and cashmere.
The steam hose is made of silicon which is the safe and healthy choice for use with steam. As the safety and health of your family is important, no PVC is used in the steam hose.
A long press of the steam selection button on the handle triggers a powerful steam boost of up to 90 g, helping you to remove tough wrinkles easily.
