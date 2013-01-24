Home
Hairclipper series 5000

Hair clipper

HC5440/83
    HAIRCLIPPER Series 5000 - Cuts twice as fast*

    The HAIRCLIPPER Series 5000 is built to last and engineered to perform. The innovative cutting element, stainless steel blades and adjustable beard and hair combs are designed to give you a fast, sharp cut, time after time. See all benefits

      with DualCut technology for a faster, sharper cut

      • Stainless steel blades
      • 24 length settings
      • 75 mins cordless use/8 hr charge
      • 3 beard combs and case
      Double-sharpened cutting element with reduced friction

      Power through any hair type with our advanced DualCut Technology, which combines a double-sharpened cutting element with low-friction engineering. The innovative cutting element is designed to cut hair twice as fast as standard Philips clippers, with the added confidence of a robust steel guard for ultimate durability.*

      Self-sharpening steel blades for long-lasting sharpness

      Self-sharpening stainless steel blades for long-lasting sharpness.

      Easy to select and lock in 24 length settings: 0.5 to 23mm

      Turn the zoom wheel to simply select and lock in the length you want, with 23 length settings from 1 to 23 mm, and precisely 1 mm between each length. Or you can use it without the comb for a close 0.5-mm trim.

      75 minutes of cordless use after an 8-hour charge

      Use the clipper corded or cordless for maximum power and freedom, with 75 minutes of cordless power after 8 hours of charging.

      'Quick release' blades for easy cleaning

      Simply click open the detachable head to quickly release and wash the blades.

      2-year guarantee plus 3 years when you register the product online

      All of our grooming products are built to last. They come with a worldwide guarantee and worldwide voltage compatibility. Simply register your clipper at www.philips.com/5years to receive an additional 3 years on top of your standard 2-year Philips guarantee, giving you a 5-year worldwide warranty in total.

      Includes 1.5, 3 and 5mm combs for the perfect beard

      Use your Philips hair clipper to style your beard. It comes with 3 dedicated beard comb attachments to give you the complete style you want.

      Hard case for reliable storage

      Your clipper comes with a reliable hard case for complete durability, to ensure it is kept in optimum condition for ultimate power and precision, time after time.

      The blades never need oiling

      No oil needed, for easy maintenance and to save you time.

      Technical Specifications

      • Cutting system

        Cutter width
        41  mm
        Cutting element
        Stainless steel blades
        Number of length settings
        24
        Range of length settings
        From 0.5 to 23  mm
        Precision (size of steps)
        By 1  mm
        Precision beard comb
        • 1.5 mm comb
        • 3 mm comb
        • 5 mm comb

      • Power system

        Operation
        Corded and cordless
        Charging time
        8  hour(s)
        Running time
        75 minutes
        Battery type
        Ni-MH

      • Ease of use

        Cleaning
        Washable blades
        Maintenance-free
        No oil needed

      • Service

        2-year worldwide guarantee
        • Yes
        • Plus 3 years with registration

      • Storage

        Case
        Hard case

          • Versus its Philips predecessor
          Sorry, your subscription to our newsletter failed. Please try again later.