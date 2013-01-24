Home
Toaster oven

HD4495/25
    Delicious hot food easily

    The multi-purpose toaster oven that does almost anything! Bakes, broils, toasts and warms, with lots of easy-cook features for delicious results every time. Includes adjustable thermostat, 45-minute timer, baking tray and crumb tray.

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    The multi-purpose toaster oven that does almost anything! Bakes, broils, toasts and warms, with lots of easy-cook features for delicious results every time. Includes adjustable thermostat, 45-minute timer, baking tray and crumb tray. See all benefits

    The multi-purpose toaster oven that does almost anything! Bakes, broils, toasts and warms, with lots of easy-cook features for delicious results every time. Includes adjustable thermostat, 45-minute timer, baking tray and crumb tray. See all benefits

      45-minute timer, temperature selector

      • 45 min timer
      • temperature control
      • silver metalic
      Bakes, broils, toasts, or warms food and snacks

      Bakes, broils, toasts or warms food and snacks.

      45-minute timer shuts off the oven once ready

      45-minute timer shuts off the oven once ready.

      Removable crumb tray for easy cleaning

      Is easy to clean thanks to its removable crumb tray.

      Large square baking tray, non stick coated (230 x 230 mm)

      Large square baking tray, non stick coated (230 x 230 mm).

      Adjustable thermostat for optimal food results (max 230 °C)

      Adjustable thermostat for optimal food results (max 230 °C).

      Ready bell sounds when food is ready

      Ready bell sounds when food is ready.

      Technical Specifications

      • Technical specifications

        Frequency
        50-60 Hz
        Capacity
        9 L
        Power
        1100 W
        Effective capacity
        5.7 L
        Voltage
        220-240 V
        Cord length
        1.0 m
        Heating elements
        Quartz (2x)

      • General specifications

        Non slip feet
        Yes

      • Accessories included

        Baking tray
        230 x 230 mm

      • Design specifications

        Materials
        Metal housing, plastic knobs/handles (PBT)
        Available color(s)
        Steel silver/charcoal grey /25

