Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage
EN
AR
1

Search terms

Café Gourmet

Coffee maker

HD5405/60
Overall Rating / 5
  • Designed to brew the best-tasting filter coffee Designed to brew the best-tasting filter coffee Designed to brew the best-tasting filter coffee
    -{discount-value}
  • Play Pause

    Café Gourmet Coffee maker

    HD5405/60
    Overall Rating / 5

    Designed to brew the best-tasting filter coffee

    This elegant Philips coffee maker allows you to enjoy a rich aroma and a full flavour thanks to its unique Boil and Brew system. See all benefits

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Find similar products

    Café Gourmet Coffee maker

    Designed to brew the best-tasting filter coffee

    This elegant Philips coffee maker allows you to enjoy a rich aroma and a full flavour thanks to its unique Boil and Brew system. See all benefits

    Designed to brew the best-tasting filter coffee

    This elegant Philips coffee maker allows you to enjoy a rich aroma and a full flavour thanks to its unique Boil and Brew system. See all benefits

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Find similar products

    Café Gourmet Coffee maker

    Designed to brew the best-tasting filter coffee

    This elegant Philips coffee maker allows you to enjoy a rich aroma and a full flavour thanks to its unique Boil and Brew system. See all benefits

    Similar products

    See all drip-filter-coffee-machines

      Designed to brew the best-tasting filter coffee

      Superior Boil and Brew system

      • With glass jug
      • Boil and Brew system
      • Black
      Boil and Brew system for ultimate aroma and taste

      Boil and Brew system for ultimate aroma and taste

      The Philips coffee maker has a unique Boil and Brew system. Water is boiled first and then flows through ground coffee. Thanks to the high brewing temperature reaching 93°C or higher, this ensures the richest flavour and superior aroma for your filter coffee.

      Drip stop to pour a cup of coffee whenever you like

      Drip stop to pour a cup of coffee whenever you like

      The drip stop allows you to pour a cup of coffee before the full brewing cycle is finished.

      Swing filter holder for easy filling of coffee

      Swing filter holder for easy filling of coffee

      The filter holder is opened by swinging it to the side, which makes it easy to fill up with coffee. The filter holder is also detachable for easy cleaning.

      LED power switch lights up when the coffee maker is switched

      LED power switch lights up when the coffee maker is switched

      The red light on the switch button illuminates when the coffee maker is switched on.

      Cable storage for easy placement in your kitchen

      Cable storage for easy placement in your kitchen

      Spare cable can be stored in the cable compartment under the coffee maker. This means that the coffee maker can be positioned nicely in your kitchen.

      Dishwasher proof parts for easy cleaning

      Dishwasher proof parts for easy cleaning

      The jug and filter holder can be easily cleaned in the dishwasher.

      Technical Specifications

      • Ultimate taste and aroma

        Boil and Brew system
        Yes

      • Good filter coffee made easily

        Water level indication
        Yes

      • General specifications

        Boil and Brew system
        Yes
        Ease of cleaning and maintenance
        Dishwasher-safe parts
        Unique design architecture
        Yes
        Illuminated power switch
        Yes
        Dishwasher proof swing filter and jug
        Yes
        Drip-stop
        Yes
        Non-slip feet
        Yes
        Translucent water tank
        Yes

      • Technical specifications

        Supported coffee types
        Ground coffee
        Power
        1300  W
        Voltage
        220/240  V
        Frequency
        50–60  Hz
        Cord length
        0.88  m
        Brewing time
        11  minute(s)
        Capacity
        1.0/8-12  Litres/cups

      • Design specifications

        Bowl, cover, pusher
        Plastic (polypropylene), chromium plated steel, glass jug
        Dimensions (L x W x H)
        210*210*490  mm
        Weight (incl. packaging)
        3  kg
        Weight of the appliance
        2.3  kg
        Colour(s)
        Black/Chrome

      • Accessories

        Jug
        HD7919

      Get support for this product

      Go to consumer care

      Suggested products

        Recently viewed products

          Reviews

          Be the first to review this item

          Register

          Subscribe to our newsletter

          Subscribe to our newsletter

          Philips values and respects your privacy. Please read the Privacy Notice for more information

          Thanks for subscribing to our newsletter!

          Sorry, your subscription to our newsletter failed. Please try again later.