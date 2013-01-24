Home
    Enjoy the food, share the fun

    Share the taste of fried food: this Philips deep-fat fryer can fry family-sized servings in one go! Cleaning is a breeze with the removable bowl and dishwashable parts. The additional oil container is ideal for oil filtering and storage.

      Enjoy the food, share the fun

      Large servings for a family appetite

      • Auto-shut off
      • Timer
      Removable digital timer allows pre-setting of frying time

      Removable digital timer allows pre-setting of frying time

      Allows easy pre-setting of the frying time. The timer can be removed from the fryer housing and taken along: you don't have to keep an eye on your food anymore!

      Removable multi-layer filter reduces unwanted frying smells

      Removable multi-layer filter reduces unwanted frying smells

      The Philips deep fryer reduces unwanted frying smells and is dishwashable. There is no need for replacement.

      Fryer switches automatically off 120 minutes after frying

      Fryer switches automatically off 120 minutes after frying

      Ultimate safety: fryer switches automatically off 120 minutes after the last frying session.

      Additional oil container, ideal for oil filtering & storage

      Additional oil container, ideal for oil filtering & storage

      Ideal for oil filtering and storage. Filtering keeps the oil cleaner - which it is better for your health - and longer-lasting. The container can also be used for storing used oil.

      Rise and fall frying basket prevents oil splashes

      Rise and fall frying basket prevents oil splashes

      Removable inner bowl for easy oil pouring and cleaning

      Removable inner bowl for easy oil pouring and cleaning

      All parts are dishwashable except the housing

      All parts are dishwashable except the housing

      Technical Specifications

      • Weight and dimensions

        Product dimensions (W x H x D)
        300x265x405 mm
        Weight appliance
        5.1 kg

      • Technical specifications

        Frequency
        50/60 Hz
        Power
        2000 W
        Oil content
        2.5 L
        Capacity
        1300 g
        Cord length
        1.2 m
        Voltage
        220-240 V

      • Design and finishing

        Color(s)
        White with cornhusk yellow accents
        Materials
        Plastic (PP)

      • General specifications

        Detachable, hinged lid
        Yes
        Cool wall exterior
        Yes
        Power-on light
        Yes
        Handgrips
        Yes
        Automatic lid release
        Yes
        Non-stick inner bowl
        Yes
        Non-slip feet
        Yes
        Cord storage
        Yes
        Viewing window
        Yes
        Adjustable thermostat
        Yes
        Temperature light
        Yes

      Get support for this product

      Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

