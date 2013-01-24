Home
    Share the taste of fried food: this Philips deep-fat fryer can fry family-sized servings in one go! Cleaning is a breeze with the removable bowl and dishwashable parts. The additional oil container is ideal for oil filtering and storage. See all benefits

      Fryer for large family servings

      • 1300 g
      • 2000 W
      • Timer
      Removable digital timer allows pre-setting of frying time

      Allows easy pre-setting of the frying time. The timer can be removed from the fryer housing and taken along: you don't have to keep an eye on your food any more!

      Removable multi-layer filter reduces unwanted frying smells

      The Philips deep fryer reduces unwanted frying smells and is dishwashable. There is no need for replacement.

      Additional oil container, ideal for oil filtering and storage

      Ideal for oil filtering and storage. Filtering keeps the oil cleaner—which it is better for your health—and longer-lasting. The container can also be used for storing used oil.

      All parts are dishwashable except the housing

      Removable inner bowl for easy oil pouring and cleaning

      Rise and fall frying basket prevents oil splashes

      Technical Specifications

      • General specifications

        Viewing window
        Yes
        Cool wall exterior
        Yes
        Non-stick inner bowl
        Yes
        Automatic lid release
        Yes
        Detachable, hinged lid
        Yes
        Adjustable thermostat
        Yes
        Temperature light
        Yes
        Cord storage
        Yes
        Handgrips
        Yes
        Power-on light
        Yes
        Non-slip feet
        Yes

      • Technical specifications

        Power
        2000  W
        Voltage
        220-240  V
        Frequency
        50/60  Hz
        Capacity
        1300  g
        Oil content
        2.5  l
        Cord length
        1  m

      • Design and finishing

        Colour(s)
        White with sunset orange accents
        Materials
        Plastic (PP)

      • Weight and dimensions

        Product dimensions (W x H x D)
        300 x 265 x 405  mm
        Weight of the appliance
        5.1  kg

