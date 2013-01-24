Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage
EN
AR
1

Search terms

Daily Collection

Coffee maker

HD7478/20
Overall Rating / 5
  • Simply good coffee Simply good coffee Simply good coffee
    -{discount-value}

    Daily Collection Coffee maker

    HD7478/20
    Overall Rating / 5

    Simply good coffee

    Enjoy good coffee with a reliable coffee maker in a smart and compact design for easy storage See all benefits

    Daily Collection Coffee maker

    Simply good coffee

    Enjoy good coffee with a reliable coffee maker in a smart and compact design for easy storage See all benefits

    Simply good coffee

    Enjoy good coffee with a reliable coffee maker in a smart and compact design for easy storage See all benefits

    Daily Collection Coffee maker

    Simply good coffee

    Enjoy good coffee with a reliable coffee maker in a smart and compact design for easy storage See all benefits

    Similar products

    See all drip-filter-coffee-machines

      Simply good coffee

      Unbreakable stainless steel thermal jug

      • With thermal jug
      • Black and metal
      Drip stop to pour a cup of coffee whenever you like

      Drip stop to pour a cup of coffee whenever you like

      The drip stop allows you to pour a cup of coffee before the full brewing cycle is finished.

      Direct automatic shut-off for energy saving and safety

      Direct automatic shut-off for energy saving and safety

      After brewing your coffee, the coffee maker switches off automatically for energy-saving and safety reasons. The thermal jug will ensure that the coffee stays hot.

      LED power switch lights up when the coffee maker is switched

      LED power switch lights up when the coffee maker is switched

      The red light on the switch button illuminates when the coffee maker is switched on.

      Compact size for saving space in your kitchen

      Compact size for saving space in your kitchen

      The coffee maker has a capacity of 0.9 litre, which allows you to make up to 4 large cups, or up to 7 smaller cups.

      Stainless steel thermal jug to keep temperature for longer

      Stainless steel thermal jug to keep temperature for longer

      The double-wall thermal jug ensures that the coffee maintains its temperature and aroma.

      Water level indication for easy filling

      Water level indication for easy filling

      Fill the water tank easily and precisely with the water level indication.

      Technical Specifications

      • Accessories

        Included
        Unbreakable thermal jug

      • Country of origin

        Made in
        China

      • Finishing

        Material water tank
        Plastic
        Material of main body
        Stainless steel and plastic

      • Sustainability

        Power consumption brewing
        1000  W

      • Service

        2 year guarantee
        Yes

      • Design

        Colour
        Black

      • General specifications

        Ease of use and comfort
        • Water level indication
        • Drip-stop
        Ease of cleaning and maintenance
        • Removable filter holder
        • Dishwasher-safe parts
        Coffee drinks
        Drip filter coffee
        Suitable for
        Ground coffee powder

      • Technical specifications

        Capacity water tank
        1  l
        Cord length
        0.85  m
        Water boilers
        0
        Brewing time for a jug
        10  min
        Voltage
        220 - 240  V
        Frequency
        50 - 60  Hz

      • Weight and dimensions

        Dimensions of product (W x D x H)
        240 x 210 x 330  mm
        Weight incl. packaging
        1.94  kg
        Weight of product
        1.42  kg

      Get support for this product

      Go to consumer care

      Suggested products

        Recently viewed products

          Reviews

          Be the first to review this item

          Register

          Subscribe to our newsletter

          Subscribe to our newsletter

          Philips values and respects your privacy. Please read the Privacy Notice for more information

          Thanks for subscribing to our newsletter!

          Sorry, your subscription to our newsletter failed. Please try again later.