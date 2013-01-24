Delicious hot coffee, in our iconic design
The Café Gaia coffee maker brings excellent coffee in our iconic design. The thermal jug maintains the full aroma and temperature for more than 2 hours*. See all benefits
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
This premium, unbreakable stainless steel thermal jug maintains the full aroma and temperature for more than 2 hours. Thanks to its double-wall design, the coffee is at least 65°C after 2 hours.
The thermal jug is equipped with a smart lock that can easily be operated. The lock ensures the aroma and temperature are fully preserved when the jug is taken out of the coffee maker.
Thanks to the concentrated water flow that is poured onto the coffee bed, optimal flavours are extracted from the coffee grounds.
The drip stop allows you to pour a cup of coffee before the full brewing cycle is finished.
Spare cable can be stored very easily in the cable compartment at the back of the coffee maker. This means that the coffee maker can be positioned nicely in your kitchen.
After brewing your coffee, the coffee maker switches off automatically for energy-saving and safety reasons. The thermal jug will ensure that the coffee stays hot.
Fill the water tank easily and precisely with the water level indication.
