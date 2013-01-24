Home
Café Gaia

Coffee maker

HD7546/20
  • Delicious hot coffee, in our iconic design Delicious hot coffee, in our iconic design Delicious hot coffee, in our iconic design
    Café Gaia Coffee maker

    HD7546/20
    Delicious hot coffee, in our iconic design

    The Café Gaia coffee maker brings excellent coffee in our iconic design. The thermal jug maintains the full aroma and temperature for more than 2 hours*. See all benefits

    Café Gaia Coffee maker

    Delicious hot coffee, in our iconic design

    The Café Gaia coffee maker brings excellent coffee in our iconic design. The thermal jug maintains the full aroma and temperature for more than 2 hours*. See all benefits

      Delicious hot coffee, in our iconic design

      Thermal jug for keeping coffee hot for more than 2 hours*

      • With thermal jug
      • Metal
      Double-walled stainless steel thermal jug to keep temperature

      Double-walled stainless steel thermal jug to keep temperature

      This premium, unbreakable stainless steel thermal jug maintains the full aroma and temperature for more than 2 hours. Thanks to its double-wall design, the coffee is at least 65°C after 2 hours.

      Smart lock on thermal jug for preserving aroma

      Smart lock on thermal jug for preserving aroma

      The thermal jug is equipped with a smart lock that can easily be operated. The lock ensures the aroma and temperature are fully preserved when the jug is taken out of the coffee maker.

      A rich coffee flavour due to a concentrated water flow

      A rich coffee flavour due to a concentrated water flow

      Thanks to the concentrated water flow that is poured onto the coffee bed, optimal flavours are extracted from the coffee grounds.

      Drip stop to pour a cup of coffee whenever you like

      Drip stop to pour a cup of coffee whenever you like

      The drip stop allows you to pour a cup of coffee before the full brewing cycle is finished.

      Cable storage compartment for easy placement in your kitchen

      Cable storage compartment for easy placement in your kitchen

      Spare cable can be stored very easily in the cable compartment at the back of the coffee maker. This means that the coffee maker can be positioned nicely in your kitchen.

      Direct automatic shut-off for energy saving and safety

      Direct automatic shut-off for energy saving and safety

      After brewing your coffee, the coffee maker switches off automatically for energy-saving and safety reasons. The thermal jug will ensure that the coffee stays hot.

      Water level indication for easy filling

      Water level indication for easy filling

      Fill the water tank easily and precisely with the water level indication.

      Technical Specifications

      • Country of origin

        Made in
        China

      • Sustainability

        Power consumption brewing
        1000  W

      • Weight and dimensions

        Dimensions of product (W x D x H)
        255 x 221 x 370  mm
        Weight of product
        2.032  kg
        Weight incl. packaging
        4.564  kg

      • Design

        Colour
        Black and Metal

      • General specifications

        Ease of use and comfort
        • Water level indication
        • Automatic shut-off
        • Drip-stop
        Ease of cleaning and maintenance
        • Removable filter holder
        • Dishwasher-safe parts
        Coffee drinks
        Drip filter coffee
        Suitable for
        Ground coffee powder
        Temperature settings
        1

      • Technical specifications

        Capacity water tank
        1.2  l
        Cord length
        0.88  m
        Brewing time for a jug
        10  min
        Frequency
        50/60  Hz
        Voltage
        220 - 240  V
        Capacity water tank
        Up to 15  cups
        Pump pressure
        0  Bar

      • Accessories

        Included
        Unbreakable thermal jug

      • Finishing

        Material water tank
        Plastic
        Material of main body
        Stainless steel and plastic

      • Service

        2 year guarantee
        Yes

          • Coffee remains at least 65°C after 2 hours
