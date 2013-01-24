Home
Viva Collection

Steamer

HD9120/00
  • Discover fuller flavours Discover fuller flavours Discover fuller flavours
    Viva Collection Steamer

    HD9120/00
    Discover fuller flavours

    The Philips steamer with Flavour Booster provides your food with great aromas of herbs and spices. You can prepare your favourite soup, stew, porridge, rice and more in the XL steaming bowl. Just use the timer and off you go! See all benefits

      Flavour Booster adds more taste with delicious herbs and spices

      The unique Flavour Booster of the Philips steamer adds a delicious aroma of herbs and spices, bringing even more taste to steaming. Simply pop your favourite herbs and spices into the booster, and let steam do the rest. The heat from the steam releases delicate aromas from the herbs and spices, which thoroughly infuse the food with their mouth-watering flavours.

      XL steaming bowl for soup, stew, rice and more

      With the XL steaming bowl you can prepare more varied tasty meals for your family. XL steaming bowl for soup, stew, rice and more.

      60-minute timer

      60-minute timer with ready signal and auto shutoff.

      External water inlet

      External water inlet for refilling reservoir during use.

      Stackable steaming tiers

      Stackable steaming tiers use less space for storing.

      Dishwasher-safe parts

      Dishwasher-safe parts make cleaning easy.

      Cord storage

      Cord storage keeps kitchen surface neat and tidy.

      Removable bottoms to steam larger pieces of food

      Need to steam a large piece of food, like a whole chicken, or any dish that's too big for a single steaming compartment? Simply unclip the bottom of each basket to create a large single space. The steamer will do the rest for you, steaming thoroughly and consistently from top to bottom.

      Technical Specifications

      • Design specifications

        Material
        Plastic
        Colour(s)
        White with lavender accents

      • Accessories included

        XL steaming bowl
        2.5  l
        Egg rack
        Yes

      • General specifications

        Non-slip feet
        Yes
        Power-on light
        Yes
        Cool-touch handgrips
        Yes
        Water level indicator
        Yes
        Overheat and dry boil protection
        Yes
        Number of tiers
        3  pcs

      • Weight and dimensions

        Weight of the appliance
        2.3  kg
        Product dimensions (W x H x D)
        364 x 450 x 228  mm

      • Technical specifications

        Power
        900  W
        Voltage
        220-240  V
        Frequency
        50/60  Hz
        Cord length
        100  cm
        Capacity (max)
        2.5/2.6/3.5  l
        Capacity water tank
        1.1  l

