  Great-tasting chips with up to 80% less fat!*
    Viva Collection Airfryer

    HD9220/40
    Great-tasting chips with up to 80% less fat!*

    Philips' unique Rapid Air Technology lets you fry with air to make food that is crispy on the outside and tender on the inside. Little or no oil is needed to ensure perfect texture and delicious results!

    Viva Collection Airfryer

    Great-tasting chips with up to 80% less fat!*

    Philips' unique Rapid Air Technology lets you fry with air to make food that is crispy on the outside and tender on the inside. Little or no oil is needed to ensure perfect texture and delicious results! See all benefits

    Great-tasting chips with up to 80% less fat!*

    Philips' unique Rapid Air Technology lets you fry with air to make food that is crispy on the outside and tender on the inside. Little or no oil is needed to ensure perfect texture and delicious results! See all benefits

    Viva Collection Airfryer

    Great-tasting chips with up to 80% less fat!*

    Philips' unique Rapid Air Technology lets you fry with air to make food that is crispy on the outside and tender on the inside. Little or no oil is needed to ensure perfect texture and delicious results! See all benefits

      Great-tasting chips with up to 80% less fat!*

      With Rapid Air technology for the perfect results

      • Low fat fryer
      • Multi-cooker
      • White/lavender
      • 800 g
      Rapid air technology for healthier frying

      Rapid air technology for healthier frying

      Airfryer's unique Rapid air technology enables you to fry, bake, roast and grill the tastiest snacks and meals with less fat than a conventional fryer, using little or no oil! The Philips Airfryer with Rapid air technology also creates less smell than conventional fryers. It is easy to clean, safe and economical for daily use!

      Adjustable time and temperature control

      Adjustable time and temperature control

      Its integrated timer allows you to pre-set cooking times of up to 30 minutes. The auto-off function includes a "ready" sound indicator. The fully adjustable temperature control allows you to pre-set the best cooking temperature for your food up to 200 degrees. Enjoy crispy golden-brown fries, snacks, chicken, meat and more, all prepared at the right time and temperature for the best result!

      With the Airfryer you can fry, grill, roast and even bake

      With the Airfryer you can fry, grill, roast and even bake

      Not just great for frying, the innovative Philips Airfryer with Rapid Air technology also lets you grill, bake and even roast your favourite dishes for a one-stop solution for all of your meals.

      Recipe booklet full of inspiring recipes

      Recipe booklet full of inspiring recipes

      This recipe book created by culinary experts gives inspiration for a variety of low-fat fried food that you can cook in the Airfryer. It also introduces you to recipes that showcase the versatility of the appliance so that you can grill, bake and even roast food more healthily, quickly and conveniently.

      Unique design for delicious and low-fat cooking results

      Unique design for delicious and low-fat cooking results

      Philips Airfryer's unique design, which combines fast-circulating superheated air, a starfish design and an optimal heating profile, allows you to fry a variety of delicious meals quickly, easily and more healthily without necessarily adding oil.

      Dishwasher-safe parts

      Dishwasher-safe parts

      The removable non-stick coated drawer and the food basket are dishwasher-safe for easy cleaning.

      Large cooking capacity for all your favourite recipes

      Large cooking capacity for all your favourite recipes

      High-power performance for fast cooking results

      High-power performance for fast cooking results

      Technical Specifications

      • Accessories included

        Food separator
        Only in Australia and Korea

      • Design and finishing

        Colour(s)
        White
        Materials
        Plastic

      • General specifications

        Non-slip feet
        Yes
        Cool-touch handgrips
        Yes
        30-minute timer
        Yes
        Adjustable thermostat
        Yes
        Automatic shut-off
        Yes
        Cord storage
        Yes
        Ready signal
        Yes
        Temperature light
        Yes
        Patented Rapid Air Technology
        Yes

      • Technical specifications

        Capacity
        800 g
        Power China
        1300  W
        Power Global
        1425  W
        Voltage China
        220  V
        Voltage Global
        230  V
        Cord length
        0.8  m
        Frequency
        50/60  Hz

      • Weight and dimensions

        Product dimensions (W x H x D)
        287 x 315 x 384  mm
        Weight of the appliance
        7.0  kg

          • Compared to fresh chips prepared in a conventional Philips fryer.
